ARIES (Mar 21-Apr. 19): Find a pace that you are comfortable with. You may enjoy more success and have fewer errors to correct if you move slowly and deliberately. Treat each task before you with the care and attention it deserves.

TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20): Today may be an excellent day to rely on tried and true practices. It's tempting to take a shot at something new, but save that for another time. Applying sound logic and trusted wisdom will serve you well.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Steer clear of the spotlight. Much as you love to shine, you may find it better to keep a low profile today in order to be perceived in a positive way. Reserve major purchases for a later date.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep unsolicited advice to yourself. Others need to walk their own paths and may actually be more knowledgeable than you assume. Your attention to detail could make a project flourish. Spend some time nurturing that.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may be curious about a situation that is alluring because it is obscured, but now might be a good time to mind your own business. There's no need to be afraid of what you don't know.

VIRGO (Aug. 23- Sept. 22): Make sure you're playing to a receptive audience. Reading the room and adjusting your approach -- even if you have to dial your enthusiasm back a little -- may work better than a hard sell today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22.): Follow your own agenda. Someone may try to influence you to make a decision that is best for them rather than best for you. Keep your emotions in check and don't let guilt influence your decisions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You may be too close to a situation to see the bigger picture or to fully appreciate the consequences of your intended actions. It could be beneficial to pause and change your perspective before you decide on a specific path.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Allow a situation to develop naturally. You may find that a combination of patience and calmly moving at a measured pace proves profitable. Make choices that will have lasting value.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You may find that having a cheerful attitude and providing some comic relief to those around you could really make someone's day. Quality supersedes quantity when it comes to business.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your kindness and consideration can warm any heart and may even win over the affections of someone who was looking for a fight. You could make an ideal mediator today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20): While it is easy to find faults, do not dwell on them. Seek out happiness and observe the beauty all around you. You may find that in the simple act of seeking goodness and virtue you become more optimistic.

IF SEPTEMBER 16 IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: As the next two to three weeks unfold, you may be more competitive than usual and feel more energized and decisive. Having a dream to aim for or an inspiration to ponder may grow in importance as October rolls in. This could be a good month to take a romantic vacation for two or to jot down your ideas even if they may be somewhat impractical. Focus on widening your social network as November arrives, but wait for a while before making spur-of-the-moment expenditures. You may be inspired by someone or something in November and decide to go for the gold. Expect to work diligently in December and January to gather the credentials and lay the groundwork for something important. March should bring the opportunity you have been waiting for to improve your future or to reap the rewards for all your hard work.