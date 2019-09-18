TEMPE, Ariz. – Senior Edson Ortiz and junior Patrick Kaukovalta highlighted the Intercollegiate Tennis Association preseason rankings after Ortiz came in at No. 42 in the country in singles, while the duo came in at No. 29 in the doubles rankings.

Both players begin their fall season this weekend as Ortiz will travel to Columbia, South Carolina, to compete in the Gamecock Ranked +1 tournament with junior Jeremy Gschwendtner. Kaukovalta is set to make the trip to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and play in the Milwaukee Tennis Classic for the second consecutive year.