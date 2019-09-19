The Citizens of Gulf County Long-Term Recovery Committee will holds its monthly report/meeting with the community 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. CT Wednesday, Sept. 25 at First United Methodist Church in Wewahitchka

The program will focus on how we can prepare ourselves for the anniversary of Hurricane Michael and honor our struggles and celebrate our progress.

Special guests will be Rev. Britney Toner, Associate Pastor of First United Methodist Church in Port St. Joe, and Linda Willis with Life Management Center’s Project Hope initiative.

The public is encouraged to attend.