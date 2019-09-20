Among the whispering breezes that come from faraway places, the swooping wings of the lake loons startle the unsuspecting visitor. The loon is gone almost before he can be recognized — almost before he cries his warning: Don’t step there!”

The Spanish moss hang in phantasmatic shapes and positions from the tall trees, leaving the impression of a child having put her rag doll down in the tall grass to “nap” in the softening afternoon sun. The child skips away, leaving her doll, forgotten; the tall grass watches.

The child becomes sick in the night; the doctor is summoned. By night, the fever is white hot; the grasses, the loon, the moss waits. In her fevered dream, the child remembers her doll, calls for it. The mother hears but cannot understand. The child’s fever cools; she no longer wants her doll. The doll lies among the grasses, while the grave digger performs his last rites.

The grass covers its hidden treasure. It is old, patinaed not by loving little-girl kisses and hugs, but lake winds and sudden southern rain showers, warm spring breezes and furious lake storms that appear and are over and mysteriously disappear.

My husband and I stumbled upon a movie in the 1990s that was to affect our lives. The title was “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.” Set in Savannah, Georgia, it was filled with all our favorite ghoulish, spooky memes — plus a murder, a voodoo woman named Minerva and the Lady Chablis. It was taken from a book by John Berendt that we found in a stack at Collinsville Trade Day; we both read it.

The one haunting meme is the “Bird Girl,” a simply dressed effigy of a young girl, with a page boy haircut. She holds in her outstretched hands two empty bowls. She has a forlorn look, like an orphan or a street waif looking for her mother. I have looked for her everywhere.

Anita Brooks has a desk statue of her, but the look on Anita’s face when she looked at the statue made me hold back my question. Anita wouldn’t part with the “Bird Girl.”

One day last week, as Rod and Christie were driving down Rainbow Drive, something caught Christie’s eye. There at Pack’s Nursery were three statues of the “Bird Girl!” She is made of sturdy, heavy wood and cement; Rod swears she weighs 300 pounds. She is at least 4 feet tall; by summer, she will be firmly set in her own place in our pretty yard. She is home.

Sylvia Shaw Judson was commissioned to sculpt “Little Wendy” in 1936; to my delight there were no ghostly strings tied to Wendy. Just a girl, looking for home.

It’s time to go in from my afternoon in the sunshine and reflections; sunlight fades so soon now that summer’s gone. I almost tripped. Why, it’s an old doll! Dusty, dirty, not there before.

I placed the doll in Wendy’s empty bowl, reuniting two hearts separated for almost a century — ‘round town.

Glenda Byars is a correspondent for The Gadsden Times. Send submissions to glendabyars@comcast.net.