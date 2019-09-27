The first day of fall was Monday, but you wouldn't know it walking outside in Tuscaloosa.

The record-breaking high temperatures that feel like mid-August are expected to stick around at least until next week.

"It will be getting into record high territory just about every day in Tuscaloosa," National Weather Service meteorologist Gerald Satterwhite said.

It was 94 degrees at 4 p.m. Thursday — 10 degrees higher than the average of 84 for Sept. 26. There no rain forecast any time soon, he said.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid- to upper-90s for the next seven to 10 days, Satterwhite said. It will be around 96 degrees with a heat index of 102 for the 2:30 p.m. Saturday kickoff of the University of Alabama football game against Ole Miss.

Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Service saw more calls for service than ever at the game against New Mexico State on Sept. 14. Firefighters responded to 107 calls for heat or other types of emergencies and took vitals or assisted 150 football fans for heat-related concerns.

UA has installed 16 misting fans and will have cooling stations set up inside the stadium. Fans can take empty water bottles inside to fill during the game.

Cooler weather could arrive next weekend after a high-pressure system moves out.

Weeks of dry, hot weather have plunged the Deep South further into a drought that's affecting more than 11 million people and threatening crops across the region, a new assessment showed Thursday.



The latest report from U.S. Drought Monitor showed arid conditions worsening across a five-state area from Louisiana to South Carolina.



Conditions are particularly bad in Alabama and Georgia, where nearly the entire state is too dry. Areas around the suburbs of Birmingham and Atlanta are particularly hard hit.



Drought conditions extend into northern Florida and the southern Great Lakes region. Much of Texas and the Southwest also are too dry.



Some areas have gone weeks without substantial rain. Farmers say the dry weather is hurting their crops, and Alabama has declared a statewide fire alert because of extremely dry weather.



About 30 miles south of Birmingham in Montevallo, sprinklers ran full tilt at a roughly 200-acre commercial nursery, Green Valley Farms, that is near the most parched area in the South.



A few miles away, April Hebert watched her 1-year-old son Collins toss rocks into a partially dried-up pond at a park in Helena. Brown leaves that are normally still green this time of year covered the ground under trees.



"It's terrible," she said of the drought. "I'm afraid we're going to go straight from summer to winter without a fall."



The Agriculture Department said pastures, hayfields and soybean crops are drying up because of the drought, and some farmers have been feeding hay to livestock because of a lack of grass. Most crops are still in good or fair condition despite the lack of rain, the agency said.



While lake levels are falling, no mandatory water restrictions are in place.



The National Weather Service said most places in Georgia and Alabama received below-normal rainfall in August, and temperatures for the month were as much as 3 degrees above average in Georgia.



Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.