Portions of Gadsden Warehousing in Attalla were still smoldering four days after a fire a broke out on Monday. Firefighters from Attalla Fire Department were still on the scene Friday, working to dowse areas of the facility that they had previously been unable to get water to.

Those areas had been made accessible when excavation crews from Etowah County, the City of Attalla and private companies brought in heavy equipment to clear the way.

Attalla Fire Chief Robert Dillard said donations of supplies were still being accepted. An outpouring of support from the community had supplied firefighters with drinks, food, ointments and powders, as well as other supplies earlier in the week.

At one point, the fire department said it had received all the supplies it needed, but Dillard on Friday said the need has returned. Donations can be dropped off at Carnes Recreation Center on Case Avenue or other facilites that previously accepted donations.

On Friday, mountains of warped metal and charred paper products still billowed smoke as hoses were stretched into the core of what once was a more than 200,000-square-foot warehouse used to store paper plates and other products.

Attalla Mayor Larry Means and Fire Maj. Larry Milam, who was serving at the department’s command post Friday morning, both said that the warehouse fire was the worst blaze the city has seen in a long time.

The fire drew fire departments from nine or more counties, drained the hydrant system in the vicinity, and required firefighters to operate a water shuttle, with trucks leaving to get water offsite to return to dumping tanks at the scene.

On Thursday, a pump was installed in Big Wills Creek, which runs about 500 feet behind the warehouse, to provide a continuous flow of about 300 gallons of water per minute, which greatly relieved the shuttle operation.

The city had to cut a makeshift road down to the creek to get the pump in the water. Beforehand, the dropoff was too steep to get access to the water.

Dillard said the operation was now in the offensive, with crews actively working their way into areas they previously couldn’t get water to. By midday Friday, he estimated only about 8% of the fire remained.

While the fire is largely contained, it is still very much an ongoing situation. Dillard and Means have repeatedly expressed their gratitude for those in the community who have offered to help in the response.

Milam said efforts were still being made to take care of the firefighters on the scene, equipping them with respirators, treating blisters and providing comforts for the few moments they have to take a break throughout the day.

The fire is being investigated by the Alabama State Fire Marshal and the ATF. On Friday, Deputy Fire Marshal Ray Cumby said a team should be able to conduct an investigation on Monday.