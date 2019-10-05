Childhood memories can be awesome. A favorite memory of mine is my family’s visit to New Site, Alabama, to spend time with my mother’s older sister and her family. There were three of us kids and three of her kids ... and it was not unusual for at least four or six to sleep in the same bed, because that’s all the bed she had for us. My sister would sleep in the same bed with mother.

Older country music fans will easily remember Little Jimmy Dickens’ hit song, “Sleeping at the Foot of the Bed,” which was about the “grown-ups” (maybe three or four) in the big bed and him having to sleep crossways at the foot. That song was a hoot with much truth in it.

And PBS Digital Studios has released a delightful audio segment from Dolly Parton’s 1978 Playboy cover story in which she talked to journalist Lawrence Grobel about her childhood, touching on topics like the first time she ever used a flush toilet, her family’s bathing habits — and how she’d sleep in a bed with all of her younger siblings, who’d pee on her every night.

By the way, It’s estimated that more than 2 million American children sleep on the floor every night. A local group is committed to helping children in need sleep better.

Sleep In Heavenly Peace, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was formed three years ago with the slogan “Every Child Deserves a Bed.” It is a volunteer-driven organization; 100% of donations go toward building children’s beds.

According to the group’s website: “We fully believe that a bed is a basic need for the proper physical, emotional and mental support that a child needs. When it was brought to our attention that the need for beds went far beyond our own neighborhoods, we stepped up and took initiative. We’re a national organization answering the call to a national problem.”

The leaders of SHP pointed out that too many boys and girls go without a bed — even a pillow — to sleep on. “These children end up sleeping on couches, blankets and even floors. This can affect their happiness and health.”

From a single chapter in Idaho in 2012, there are now more than 150 across the United States, including one in Etowah County. To date, more than 15,000 men and women have volunteered to join in the effort to build and provide beds for children who don’t have one.

Tommy and Valerie Goodman, members of the Church of the Highlands, serve as co-presidents of the local SHP chapter. “We serve a 50-mile radius of Etowah County,” he said. “We build the beds for ages 3-17 and then deliver and assembly them up at no charge, whatsoever.” A mattress, pillows and bedding are also included in the delivery.

“We currently have 275 names our waiting list,” Goodman said.

Last Saturday, in answer to a request from Whorton Bend Baptist Church Pastor Joey Jones, SHP personnel were on site with 130 volunteers for building beds. “This is a great need for this area and we’re proud to take part in this program,” he said.

Jones said that morning’s work produced 47 beds (single and bunk), built from scratch and built to last a lifetime, with components for many more cut to size and ready for assembly. The total cost for building a single bed is $175 ($350 for a bunk bed) and is borne by the volunteers involved.

The work of ensuring that “no kid sleeps on the floor in our town” is ongoing. Requests for beds can be made at www.shpbeds.org.

For more information regarding SHP, call or contact the Goodmans: 205-383-6592 or 205-260-9368; Facebook, @SHPGadsdenAL; or email, tommy.goodman@shpbeds.org.