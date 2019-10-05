NICEVILLE — The Eagles must love the drama.

Tied 14-14 at half with West Florida, a team with just one win this year, Niceville rallied out of the break to score 21 unanswered and send the Homecoming crowd home happy with a 35-14 victory on Friday night at Eagle Stadium.

The Jaguars (1-5 overall) struck first, senior safety Donte Thompson scooping up a Dom Annichiarico fumble and returning it 46 yards for a 7-0 lead with 2:54 left in the first quarter.

The Eagles (7-0) notched the next two touchdowns — senior quarterback Will Koch throwing a 10-yard strike to Luke Unterseh and running one in himself — before running back Jaheim Simmons punched in the Jags’ final points of the night as time expired in the first half.

When Niceville returned to the field, it returned to form, further justifying its climbing rank among state pollsters.

Koch tossed a 38-yard touchdown to running back Shawn Parker in the third quarter to retake the lead for good, and Annichiarico redeemed his early fumble with a 4-yard touchdown scamper early in the fourth. Parker matched it with a 10-yard run about a minute later.

Annichiarico led all Niceville backs with 50 yards on six carries, the Eagles totaling 175 yards on the ground as team.

Meanwhile, the Niceville defense, which entered the night allowing opponents just 8.3 points per game, pitched a second-half shutout, senior Aidan Dark leading the way with seven tackles, including two for a loss.

Against the Eagles’ premier unit, the Jaguars averaged just 4.4 yards per play and converted just 5-of-12 third downs.

STAT OF THE NIGHT: 7-0

Under first-year coach Grant Thompson, Niceville is 7-0 for the first time since 2016.

OFFENSIVE MVP: Will Koch, Niceville

Fresh off a preferred walk-on offer from UCF, Niceville’s signal-caller tossed another gem.

Koch was 11-of-15 passing for 187 yards and two touchdowns with 33 yards and a third score on the ground.

DEFENSIVE MVP: Azareye'h Thomas, Niceville

Juanyeh’s little brother continues to make a name for himself.

Friday, Thomas intercepted two passes, leading a secondary that held West Florida to a paltry 53.6 completion percentage.

UP NEXT

The Eagles resume District 1-7A play with a matchup against Tate at 7 p.m. Friday in Eagle Stadium.