CONCERT

Calvary Baptist Church, Alabama Highway 168, Boaz: 6 p.m. Sunday, Mark Trammel Quartet, Gadsden; free

REVIVALS

Sweet Home United Methodist Church, 218 N. Sixth St., Gadsden: 6 p.m. nightly, Oct. 14-15, with the Rev. Robert Smith, St. Mark UMC, Centre, and Apostle Maurice K. Wright, United Christian Church, Gadsden; Michael Robertson, pastor

Hatcher Avenue Baptist Church, 1311 Hatcher Ave. SE, Jacksonville: 5 p.m. Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14-16; Bro. Cecil Peasley preaching; the Rev. Michael Hosch, pastor

United Christian New Beginning Ministry, 134 E. Walnut St., Gadsden, 7 p.m. Oct. 14-Oct. 16, guest speaker Pastor Bruce Henderson, Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Tuscaloosa, Charles Kirkpatrick, pastor

SINGINGS

Siberton Baptist Church, 627 Jones St. SE, Attalla: 10:30 a.m. Sunday; singing, message, food and fellowship, with the Stephens Family from Northport, and message from Wayne Tarvin, former pastor of Fairview Baptist Church

LOCAL SERVICES

Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 950 Forrest Ave., Gadsden: 3 p.m. Oct. 13, church anniversary; special guests, the Rev. Adams and Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Springville; dinner will be served; the Rev. Charles Posey, pastor

Mission Baptist Church, 1115 Tuscaloosa Ave., Gadsden: 11 a.m. Sunday, “We Are Family” celebrating 45 years in God’s service; speakers Min. Diane Treadwell, Prince Yelder, Sis. Melissa Posey, Deacon Blake Hall, Sis. Tamatha Dubois; pastor, Grady E. Robinson Jr.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 514 Shorter Ave., Attalla: 3 p.m. Sunday, 114th church anniversary; “Glad to Be in the Service”; the Rev. Jonathan Granger, pastor; guest church, Bethlehem Baptist Church, Gadsden, the Rev. Darrell Davis, pastor

New Life Baptist Church, 1104 S. 12th St., Gadsden: 7 p.m. Oct. Monday-Thursday; ninth annual Jubilee Camp Meeting; evangelists, the Rev. Clint Davison and the Rev. Jacob Davison; special singers each night, Davison Family, New Lift Choir and others

United Christian New Beginning Ministry, 134 East Walnut Street, Gadsden, 3 p.m. Oct. 13, 24th church anniversary;, guest church, Macedonia Baptist; Dr. Mario McDaniel, pastor

Sweet Home United Methodist Church, 218 N. Sixth St., Gadsden: 11 a.m. Oct. 13, Friends and Family Sunday, Michael Robertson, pastor

MISCELLANEOUS

First Baptist Church, 1411 Meadowbrook Ave., East Gadsden, 9 a.m. Saturday, Mission Program sixth annual Women’s Conference; the Rev. Henry Sterling, pastor

First Baptist Church, 101 N. 29th St., Alabama City: 6 p.m. Oct. 21, Christmas in October; to register, bring a non-perishable gift suitable for a nursing home resident and enjoy a Christmas program with Christmas trimmings; the Rev. J.M. Woods, senior pastor

HarvestField Church, 4533 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 12-week GriefShare cycle; for information or directions, call Director Mary Whorton at 256-442-9361.

Southside United Methodist Church, 2438 Cedar Bend Road, Southside: 4 p.m to 7 p.m. today, silent auction and bake sale; proceeds go to missions in the community and beyond

The Tabernacle, 1301 S. 11th St.: 5 p.m. Mondays, Bro. Don Arnold, Thrive Class; 256-543-9317

West End Baptist Church, 312 Henderson St., Walnut Park, Gadsden: Accepting donations of gently-worn clothing, shoes, household items, small appliances and non-perishable food items for our Community Outreach; call 256-393-2727 for drop-off or pick-up

