MIDWAY — A day after responding to a 3-acre forest fire, firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

According to Joe Zwierzchowski, wildlife mitigation specialist for the Florida Forest Service, the fire is located in south Santa Rosa County.

As of Monday morning, the flames were still about 70% contained.

"Smoke remains in the area and motorists should use caution," Zwierzchowski wrote in an email.

Firefighters with the Florida Forest Service remain on scene, cooling hot spots with water to prevent the fire from spreading, he added.

"Even with wide (bull)dozer lines around the edge of the fire, lingering heat still poses a threat of escape," he said.

In an email Sunday, Zwierzchowski said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.