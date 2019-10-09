The president of Protective Life will be the keynote speaker during Alabama Insurance Day on Oct. 16 on the University of Alabama campus.

Protective Life President and CEO Rich Bielen will speak on the trends, challenges and opportunities facing the insurance industry as part of the daylong conference at the Bryant Conference Center. The theme is “Vision 2020: Seize The Future.”

Alabama Insurance Day is a 36-year tradition organized by the Alabama Insurance Planning Commission, a group of executives and professionals dedicated to the insurance, law, and financial services industries.

“We are delighted to have Rich Bielen join us for I-Day in Tuscaloosa,” said Steven G. Walker, Protective Life’s executive vice president and chief financial officer and the Chair of the Alabama Insurance Planning Commission. “Rich Bielen’s extensive experience and valuable perspective will help us think through the issues driving our industry today. We’re looking forward to gathering with colleagues from throughout the state and having thoughtful discussions that will lead our industry forward.”

The event is free for students and tickets for the public cost $175, said spokeswoman Stacy Smith.

I-Day will include experts presenting on cyber threats, robotics' impact on insurance, disaster resilience and fortified housing, industry mergers and acquisitions, and the Southeast construction insurance market. There will be a career fair for insurance agents and students to network with executives.

“I-Day is an ideal opportunity for people in the industry to get together for continuing professional development, hear some really great speakers, reestablish contacts, and celebrate the insurance industry, which is a big contributor to the economy of Alabama,” said William Rabel, the UA Culverhouse College of Business, Insurance and Financial Services' program chair.

Insurance Day is open to all in insurance and insurance-related fields. For more information, see www.alabamaiday.org.