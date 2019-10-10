LOCAL MUSIC

THURSDAY

David Allgood: 6:30-8:30 p.m., the Lookout Rooftop Bar, 111 Greensboro Ave., Hotel Indigo.

Tyler Key: 10 p.m., no cover, Alcove International Tavern, 730 22nd Ave. www.alcovetavern.com.

FRIDAY

Ken McGuire: pianist, 6 p.m., no cover, The Side By Side restaurant, 2410 University Blvd. 561-5500. www.thesidebysiderestaurant.com.

Cherub: 8:30 p.m., $20, Druid City Music Hall. www.druidcitymusichall.com.

Sweet Fever: 10 p.m., Rhythm & Brews, 2308 Fourth St., Tuscaloosa. www.rhythmnbrews.com.

SATURDAY

Ken McGuire: pianist, 6 p.m., no cover, The Side By Side restaurant, 2410 University Blvd. 561-5500. www.thesidebysiderestaurant.com.

Jason Jones: 10 p.m., Rhythm & Brews. www.rhythmnbrews.com.

SUNDAY

New Orleans jazz brunch: Brunch served at 11 a.m., with music by the Voodoo Saints beginning at noon, 301 Bistro, Bar, and Beer Garden, 301 Greensboro Ave. 764-1395. www.301bistro.com.

Ken McGuire: Pianist playing beginning at 12:30 p.m., brunch served beginning at 11, The Side By Side Restaurant.

Acoustic open mic: 6 p.m., no cover, 21 and older, Druid City Brewing Co., 607 14th St. www.druidcitybrewing.com.

TUESDAY

Open-mic night: 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Lookout Rooftop Bar, 111 Greensboro Ave., Hotel Indigo. Come early to sign up for 15-minute or three-song (whichever’s shorter) slots.

LOCAL EVENTS

DAILY THROUGH SATURDAY

Moundville Native American Festival: artists, craftsmen and educators from around the nation sharing their knowledge of Native American culture, Moundville Archaeological Park. Festival hours will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. today, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is $12 general, $10 for students and seniors. Pre-registered groups of 10 or more are $8 per person. www.moundville.ua.edu.

DAILY THROUGH SUNDAY

"Steel Magnolias": Theatre Tuscaloosa production, Bean-Brown Theatre, Shelton State Community College. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, with 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday. Tickets $19 general; $17 for seniors, members of the military, and SSCC employees; $14 for students and children; and $7 for SSCC students. 391-2277. www.theatretusc.com.

FRIDAY

The Write Thing Writers Series: 6-7:30 p.m., free, First Christian Church, 627 Paul W. Bryant Drive, featuring fiction, creative nonfiction, and poetry. Readers will include UA instructors Jessica Kidd and Christopher Love, with MFA candidates Tucker Legerski and Taylor Martin.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

48th Annual Kentuck Festival of the Arts: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day, Kentuck Park, Northport. Weekend passes $15, one-day passes $10, children 12 and younger admitted free. www.kentuck.org.

SUNDAY

T-Town Witches Ride: 5-7 p.m., Government Plaza. Women 18 and older are invited to wear a witch costume, decorate their bicycle in Halloween style and ride a 1.5-mile loop around Government Plaza. Spectators can watch the witches ride on their “broomcycles.” After the ride, participants will celebrate with a Black Cat Block Party that includes entertainment, drawings for prizes, kids’ activities and awards for the ride winners. Each witch must pay $25 to participate. Proceeds benefit the Arc, a nonprofit that serves adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities. www.thearcoftuscaloosa.org.

SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY

“Gremlins” (1984): Flashback Cinema series, Hollywood 16, 4250 Old Greensboro Road. Flashback Cinema films play at 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays. Matinee prices $10 general, $9 seniors and children; evening shows $12 general, $9 seniors and children. Upcoming Flashback films include "Beetlejuice" (1988), Oct. 20 and 23; "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984), Oct. 27 and 30; "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" (1987), Nov. 3 and 6; "Die Hard" (1988), Nov. 10 and 13; "The Polar Express" 2004, Nov. 17 and 20; "Harry Potter and the Sorceror's Stone" (2001), Nov. 24 and 27; "Home Alone" (1990), Dec. 1 and 4; "White Christmas" (1954), Dec. 8 and 11; "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" (1989), Dec. 15 and 18; "It's a Wonderful Life" (1946), Dec. 22 and 24. www.flashbackcinema.net/schedule.

MONDAY-TUESDAY

Auditions for "The Watsons Go to Birmingham — 1963": For Theatre Tuscaloosa's show, 6 p.m. each night, with cold readings from the script, Bean-Brown Theatre, Shelton State. Performances will be Dec. 6-15; rehearsals will begin Oct. 21. Numerous roles are available.

WEDNESDAY

DCBC comedy open-mic: Signup at 7:30, show at 8, Druid City Brewing Co., 607 14th St., Parkview Plaza. www.druidcitybrewing.com.

REGIONAL MUSIC

THURSDAY

Mushroomhead: 6:30 p.m., $17, Zydeco, Birmingham. www.zydecobham.com.

Andy Grammer: 8 p.m., $33 and up, Iron City, 513 22nd St. S., Birmingham. www.ironcitybham.com.

Emily Hackett, Ben Danaher, Adam James, Palmer Lee: 8 p.m., $20, WorkPlay Theatre, 500 23rd St. S., Birmingham. www.workplay.com.

The Rev. Horton Heat, the Delta Bombers: 8 p.m., $20, The Nick, 2514 10th Ave. S., Birmingham. www.thenickrocks.com.

Luna, Dommel Mosel: 9 p.m., $25, Saturn, 200 41st S., Birmingham. www.saturnbirmingham.com.

FRIDAY

Michael W. Smith: 7:30 p.m., Lyric Theatre. Tickets $44 and up, through Ticketmaster. www.lyricbham.com.

Sam Bush: 8 p.m., $32.50, WorkPlay Theatre. www.workplay.com.

Drake White: 8 p.m., $22, Iron City. www.ironcitybham.com.

Mudhoney, KOTFS, Fake Tyrants: 9 p.m., $15, Saturn, 200 41st S., Birmingham. www.saturnbirmingham.com.

Elizabeth Moen, EG Vines, Kaydee Mulvehill: 9 p.m., $25, The Nick, 2514 10th Ave. S., Birmingham. www.thenickrocks.com.

Reid Haughton: 9:30 p.m., $5, Zydeco.

SATURDAY

Shannon and the Clams, Benni: 9 p.m., $15, Saturn, 200 41st S., Birmingham. www.saturnbirmingham.com.

Linqa Franqa, Terry Ohms, Holiday Gunfire, Richard Daniel: 9 p.m., $10, The Nick.

SUNDAY

The Artisanals, Transistor: 8 p.m., no cover, Saturn, 200 41st S., Birmingham. www.saturnbirmingham.com.

Demvo, Whatever Whatever, Brother Burch: 9 p.m., $10, The Nick.

TUESDAY

Pocket Vinyl, Calliope Pettis, Jacquie Cotillard: 9 p.m., $6, The Nick.

WEDNESDAY

Ryan Hurd: 7:30 p.m., no cover, Zydeco.

Houndmouth, Mark Charles: 8 p.m., $25 and up, Iron City.

Whisper, Kyle Hamlett Uno, John Thursday: 9 p.m., $6, The Nick.

REGIONAL EVENTS

NOW-JAN. 26, 2020

“Barbie — Dreaming of a Female Future”: Walk-through interactive Barbie Dreamhouse, Arrington Gallery at the Birmingham Museum of Art, 2000 Rev. Abraham Woods, Jr. Blvd., examining six decades of the iconic doll’s impact and influence. The BMA operates 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and major holidays. 254-2565. www.artsbma.org.

FRIDAY

Miranda Sings: 7 p.m., Alabama Theatre, 1817 Third Ave. N., Birmingham. Comedian-singer Colleen Ballinger performs her most famous character in "Who Wants My Kid?" Tickets $39 and up, through Ticketmaster. www.alabamatheatre.com.

TUESDAY

The Birmingham Moth StorySlam: 7:30 p.m., $15, Saturn. Readers should prepare five-minute stories about moments that made their hearts race. www.saturnbirmingham.com.

UPCOMING EVENTS

OCT. 18, 25: Live at the Plaza free concert series in Government Plaza, returning for fall with the B-Sides, with Alvin Garrett And Just a Few Cats, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 18, and Joey Freshwater Band 6-9 p.m. Oct. 25.

OCT. 24: Tuscaloosa's fourth annual “Tech-or-Treat," 6-8 p.m., free, all ages, Gateway Innovation and Discovery Center in Alberta, 2614 University Blvd. E. Similar to trunk-or-treat, the city’s Tech-or-Treat allows costumed kids to go from table to table to collect candy while being introduced to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities through interactions with city departments and community organizations.

OCT. 25: Black Jacket Symphony performing Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours," 8 p.m, Bama Theatre. Tickets $25 and $30. www.blackjacketsymphony.com.

OCT. 25: Shadows, 7-10 p.m., $10 show only, $25 meal and show, Cypress Inn, 501 Rice Mine Road N. catering@cypressinnrestaurant.com.

OCT. 25: The Avett Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $88 and up through Ticketmaster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.

OCT. 29: “Haunting at the Museum” 6-8 p.m., free, UA campus, beginning at the Alabama Museum of Natural History, Smith Hall. The event will include guided candlelit ghost walks around the Quad, ghost stories and spooky crafts for kids. www.almnh.ua.edu.

OCT. 30: 10th Monster Makeover Art Auction and Festival, an exhibit-event created by The Tuscaloosa News, with partners in the Arts Council, Tuscaloosa Public Library, Harrison Galleries, the Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra, the Drish House and others. Children draw monsters from their imaginations, which are then re-interpreted by adult professional artists. Works from the results hang in the Harrison Galleries through October, then move to the Drish House Oct. 30 for a closing reception and Halloween party, with kids' games, fortune-telling booth, food trucks, live music by The Resident Evils, and silent auction of the works. Funds raised from that and sales of T-shirts and other paraphernalia raise funds for local education.

OCT. 31: 12th Annual "Rocky Horror Picture Show," produced by The Pink Box Burlesque, 7-11 p.m., Bama Theatre. Doors at 7, pre-show burlesque at 7:30, costume contest at 8:45, "RHPS" with shadow cast on stage beginning at 9; ages 18 and up. Tickets $16 in advance, $20 at the door, $30 VIP (includes prop bag and VIP seating). A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to The Invisible Histories Project, designed to be a repository for the preservation of the history of LGBTQ life first in the state of Alabama and then the entire Southeast. The archive will preserve, collect, and protect the living history of the diversity of the Queer community, both urban and rural. Using the Alabama site as a model, IHP is currently expanding into Mississippi and Georgia with aims to reach the entirety of the Southeast within 10 years. www.thepinkboxburlesque.com.

DEC. 3: Dickens Downtown, 5-8 p.m., downtown Northport. Annual Victorian Christmas celebration. Free and family-friendly.