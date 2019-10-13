Five incumbents and three newcomers will serve four-year terms on the Lafourche Parish Council starting Jan. 1.

Two candidates compete in a Nov. 16 runoff for the other council seat.

Incumbents Michael Gros of District 3, Aaron "Bo" Melvin of District 4 and Armand "Noonie" Autin of District 7 retained their seats after running unopposed

Here are the complete but unofficial results of Saturday's elections for the other council seats. To win outright, a candidate had to receive more than 50 percent of the votes cast. Otherwise, the top two finishers compete in a runoff.

District 1: Incumbent Jerry Jones will compete in a runoff with Burnell Tolbert. Jones received 956 votes (43%), followed by Tolbert with 500 votes (22%), Jimmie Wilson with 418 votes (19%) and Earl Woods Jr. with 367 votes (16%). About 37 percent of the district's voters cast ballots.

District 2: William "T-Boo" Adams won the seat with 2,242 votes (65%), defeating Niles Riche, who received 1,219 votes (35%). Voter turnout was 47.5%.

District 5: Jim Wendell won, receiving 1,220 votes (58%) to Albert Lewis Martin Jr.'s 890 votes (42%). Turnout was 35.7%.

District 6: Incumbent Corey Perrillioux won re-election with 1,678 votes (61%) over challenger Spence Cressionie, who received 1,089 (39%). Voter turnout was 43.0%.

District 8: D'Lynn Boudreaux defeated Alces P. Adams by a 69-31% margin. Boudreaux recieved 1,949 votes to Adams's 880. Voter turnout was 47.3%

District 9: Incumbent Daniel Lorraine retained his seat with 1,660 votes (60%) over challenger Will Lasseigne's 1,123 votes (40%). Voter turnout was 47.8%.