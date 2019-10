Tuscaloosa County has set the speed limit on the paved section of Wallace Ferry Road and nearby Blackburn Road at 35 mph.

The County Commission voted Wednesday to set the speed limits on the rural roads in north Tuscaloosa County. The paved section of Wallace Ferry Road has been resurfaced recently, according to County Engineer Scott Anders. Blackburn Road intersects with Wallace Ferry Road. Wallace Ferry Road connects with Alabama Highway 69 about 23 miles north of Northport.