CONCERTS

Male Chorus: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, 514 Hammond Ave., Attalla; fourth Anniversary of the Antioch Goodsell Male Chorus; the Rev. James Aaron Jr., pastor

Geraldine First United Methodist Church, Alabama Highway 227, Geraldine: 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Nov. 3, Johnny Minick, longtime member of the Happy Goodman Family, “I Wouldn’t Take Nothing for my Journey Now”; love offering will be taken

SINGING

Sylvania Baptist Church, 10754 County Road 27, Sylvania: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27; regular Fourth Sunday singing with ClearVision from Oxford; David Starling, pastor

LOCAL SERVICES

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 113 Coosa St., Gadsden; 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Missionary Day; guest speaker, Sis. Maxine D. Abrams, president of the Alabama State Baptist Women’s Auxiliary; Sis. Josie Thornton, missionary ministry president; Dr. Mario McDaniel, pastor

Mars Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1923 Noble St., Anniston: 3 p.m. Sunday, 113th church anniversary/Laymen’s Day; special guests, Pastor Darrell Davis and Bethlehem Baptist Church, Gadsden; the Rev. Charles E. Burton, pastor

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1051 Pulltight Road, Turkey Town: 3 p.m. Oct. 27, 153rd church anniversary, special guests, the Rv. John Woods, First Baptist Church, Alabama City; the Rev. Melvin Guyton, pastor

FALL FESTIVALS

Hatcher Avenue Baptist Church, 1311 Hatcher Ave. SE, Jacksonville: 4 p.m to 6 p.m. Sunday; hot dogs, chips, drinks served, cake walk, bouncy houses and games for children

Siberton Baptist Church, Jones Street, Attalla: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30; hot dogs, chips, popcorn, door prizes, cake walk, etc.

ANNIVERSARIES

Shiloh Baptist Church, Gadsden, 1037 Tuscaloosa Ave., Gadsden: 11 a.m. Sunday, 128th church anniversary; the Rev. Elijah A. Fowler, pastor; special guests, Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church with the Rev. Roderick Thomas, pastor; master of ceremonies, Sis. Vallery Brown

First Baptist Church, 1411 Meadowbrook Avenue, East Gadsden: 3 p.m. Oct. 27, 79th church anniversary; guest, the Rev. Cameron Thomas, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Cropwell, and second-vice president of the Northeast Convention; guest choir, Mt. Zion Baptist Choir; the Rev. Henry Sterling, pastor

MISCELLANEOUS

First United Methodist Church, 3208 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Blessing of the Animals; bring pets properly restrained on a leash, in a cage or in a kennel

Sweet Home United Methodist Church, 218 N. Sixth St., Gadsden: 11 a.m. Sunday, Laity Sunday

First Baptist Church, 101 N. 29th St., Alabama City: 6 p.m. Monday, Christmas in October; to register, bring a non-perishable gift suitable for a nursing home resident and enjoy a Christmas program with Christmas trimmings; the Rev. J.M. Woods, senior pastor

HarvestField Church, 4533 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 12-week GriefShare cycle; for information or directions, call Director Mary Whorton at 256-442-9361.

Mount Olive Baptist Church, 243 Lawler Circle, Gadsden, 11 a.m. Saturday, Women’s Conference, “Woman of God Living Loved. Where is your Faith?”; lunch will be served; Louis Leonard Sr., pastor

New Liberty Tabernacle of Praise, 924 E. Broad St., Gadsden: 3 p.m. Sunday, musical appreciation honoring Min. Clarissa Hope Coats; local choirs, singers and praise groups are invited

North Broad Church, 308 N. Broad St., Albertville: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., third Saturday of every month in the fellowship hall behind the church, Veteran’s Meeting for non-threatening discussions on topics that matter to past and present military personnel; facilitated by retired Army Lt. Col. Dr. Gary G. Payne, chaplain; all military, active duty, reserve, National Guard and veterans are welcome

The Tabernacle, 1301 S. 11th St.: 5 p.m. Mondays, Bro. Don Arnold, Thrive Class; 256-543-9317

West End Baptist Church, 312 Henderson St., Walnut Park, Gadsden: Accepting donations of gently-worn clothing, shoes, household items, small appliances and non-perishable food items for our Community Outreach; call 256-393-2727 for drop-off or pick-up

The deadline is noon Tuesday to submit special services articles for publication in Saturday’s Worship section. Send announcements to news@gadsdentimes.com with Worship Guide in the subject line or mail to The Gadsden Times, Worship Guide News, P.O. Box 188, Gadsden, AL, 35902.