Defendant: Tara Harding Plaintiff: Synchrony Bank; Account; 186388 7/9/19

Defendant: Nicole Price Plaintiff: Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC; Account; 186390 7/9/19

Defendant: None Plaintiff: Ruth Rodriguez, Tania Rodriguez; Immigrant Juvenile Status; 186391 7/9/19

Defendant: Sonia Mcnamara; Plaintiff: Capital One Bank USA NA; 186392 7/9/19

Defendant: Annette Mcguire; Plaintiff: NCB Management Services INC; Contract; 186393 7/9/19

Defendant: Mitchell Sargent; Plaintiff: Ally Bank; Contract; 186394 7/9/19

Defendant: Wyoneka Harding; Plaintiff: Ally Financial INC; Contract; 186395 7/9/19

Defendant: Brent Robertson; Plaintiff: Ally Financial INC; Contract; 186396 7/9/19

Defendant: Hanna Whipple, Allstate Fire and Casualty Ins Co; Plaintiff: Sean Christmas; Damages; 186397 7/9/19

Defendant: Keyshawn Bolden; Plaintiff: Danielle Woodside; Stalking; 186398 7/9/19

Defendant: Santana Fletcher; Plaintiff: Norma Demelo; Domestic Abuse; 186399 7/9/19

Defendant: Kaleb Verrett; Plaintiff: Norma Demalo; Injunction; 186400 7/9/19

Defendant: Jonas Watkins Sr; Plaintiff: Lakeshia Watkins; Divorce; 186401 7/9/19

Defendant: Terrebonne Parish Dist Atty Joseph Waitz Jr; Plaintiff: Elizabeth Dupre, Briana Dupre, Braxton Dupre; Change Of Name; 186402

Defendant: Heather Rogers; Plaintiff: Jimmy Rogers; Domestic Abuse; 186403 7/10/19

Defendant: Kirk Bergeron, Hollywood Malt and Burger Co LLC Plaintiff: Terrebonne Parish Sales and Use Tax Dept; Taxes Due; 186404 7/10/19

Defendant: Terrebonne Parish Dist Atty Joseph Waitz JR; Plaintiff: Carlie Folse; Change of Name; 186405 7/10/19

Defendant: Kinetica Partners LLC; Plaintiff: Tracy Moore, April Moore; Damages; 186406 7/10/19

Defendant: Jamal and Kamal INC; Plaintiff: Carla Fe Si, Michael Fe Si; Damages; 186407 7/10/19

Defendant: Ronald Short Jr; Plaintiff: Dantysha Wagner; Domestic Abuse; 186408 7/10/19

Defendant: Nicole Robichaux; Plaintiff: Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC; Account; 186409 7/11/19

Defendant: Gilbert Fanguy; Plaintiff: Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC; Account; 186410 7/11/19

Defendant: Pattie Francis, State Farm Fire and Casualty Co, ABC Co; Plaintiff: Aldo Llama, Arely Llamas, Gaspar Escareno; Damages; 186433 7/16/19

Defendant: Troy Bonvillian, Allstate Ins Co, Progressive Ins Co; Plaintiff: Bernard Fleming Jr; Damages; 186434 7/16/19

Defendant: Farron Arceneaux, Progressive Security Ins Co; Plaintiff: Gerhonda Mosely; Damages; 186435 7/16/19

Defendant: Glen Romero, Perry Verdin; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Transportation & Development; Damages; 186436 7/16/19

Defendant: Phillip Booker; Plaintiff: Stacey Booker; Divorce; 186437 7/16/19

Defendant: Reginald Jones; Plaintiff: Synchrony Bank; Account; 186438 7/16/19

Defendant: Connie Verdin; Plaintiff: TD Bank USA NA; Account; 186439 7/16/19

Defendant: Jason Bergeron; Plaintiff: Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC; Account; 186440 7/16/19

Defendant: Jeran Dawson; Plaintiff: American Express National Bank; Account; 186441 7/16/19

Defendant: Richard Sandolph, Margaret Murphy Plaintiff: Ally Financial INC; Contract; 186442 7/16/19

Defendant: Ronald Coffman; Plaintiff: Gulfco of Louisiana LLC; 186443 7/16/19

Defendant: Stephen Gray; Plaintiff: Megan White; Domestic Abuse; 186444 7/16/19

Defendant: Terry Seiple; Plaintiff: Nilda Caviedes; Divorce; 186445 7/16/19

--Defendant: Anjelica Twehues; Plaintiff: Shelby Pellegrin; Custody; 186446 7/16/19

Defendant: Shawn Verdin;Plaintiff: Tanya Verdin; Domestic Abuse; 186447; 7/16/19

Defendant: Chase Dehart; Plaintiff: Heather Dehart; Divorce; 186448 7/16/19

Defendant: Alison Matthews, Plaintiff: Katharine Ruiz;USAA Casualty Ins Co; Damages; 186449 7/16/19

Defendant: Chris Clay; Plaintiff: Britni Najair; Custody; 186450 7/16/19

Defendant: Stacie Dupre; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Children and Family Services; Non Support; 186451 7/16/19

Defendant: Jacoby Rainey; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Children and Family Services; Non Support; 186452 7/16/19

Defendant: Latia James;Plaintiff: Logan James; Divorce; 186453 7/17/19

Defendant: Eddie Dupre; Plaintiff: Pennymac Loan Services LLC; Executory Process; 186454 7/17/19

Defendant: Keri Authement, Brad Rodriguiz; Plaintiff: Joann Domangue, Donald Authement; Domestic Abuse; 186455 7/17/19

Defendant: Sean Dupont Jr; Plaintiff: Sidney Russell; Domestic Abuse; 186456 7/17/19

Defendant: Joseph Verdin Jr; Plaintiff: Nancy Green; Domestic Abuse; 186457 7/17/19

Defendant: Terral Fluence; Plaintiff: Gerald Williams; Divorce; 186458 7/18/19

Defendant: Tyle Chauvin; Plaintiff: Jamie Chauvin; Divorce; 186459 7/18/19

Defendant: Bloomin Brands INC, XYZ Ins Co; Plaintiff: Stacy Jones; Damages; 186460 7/18/19

--Defendant: Spencer Prudente, Goauto Management Services LLC, Goauto Ins Co; Plaintiff: Barbara Deroche; Damages; 186461 7/18/19

Defendant: Malerie Singleton, Jerod Singleton; Plaintiff: Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance INC; Executory Process; 186462 7/19/19

Defendant: Suzanne Jackson; Plaintiff: PNC Bank NA; Executory Process; 186463 7/19/19

Defendant: Eric Stathes; Plaintiff: Amanda Stathes; Divorce; 186464 7/19/19

Defendant: Peyton Sadler, Amanda Trosclair; Plaintiff: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC; Executory Process; 186465 7/19/19

Defendant: Shane Bourg; Plaintiff: Sandy Luke; Divorce; 186466 7/19/19

Defendant: Ximena Flores; Plaintiff: Denzel Granger; Divorce; 186467 7/19/19

Defendant: Marco Alvarado; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Children and Family Services; Non Support; 186468 7/19/19

Defendant: Albert Francis Jr; Plaintiff: Louisiana Dept of Children and Family Services; Non Support; 186469 7/19/19

Defendant: Kerry Carter; Plaintiff: Terrebonne Parish Consol Gov; Injuction; 186470 7/19/19

Defendant: Earl Fitch; Plaintiff: Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Champion Mortgage Co; Executory Process; 186471 7/19/19

Defendant: Ashley Harding; Plaintiff: Chris Harrell; Custody; 186472 7/22/19

Defendant: Thomas Fick; Plaintiff: Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC; Account; 186473 7/22/19

Defendant: Juwayn Bogen; Plaintiff: Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC; Account; 186474 7/22/19

Defendant: Tara Harding; Plaintiff: Synchrony Bank; Account; 186475 7/22/19

Defendant: Kim Lirette; Plaintiff: Synchrony Bank; Account; 186478 7/22/19

Defendant: Johnny Boyd; Plaintiff: Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC; Account; 186479 7/22/19

Defendant: Brennan Breaux, Progressive Casualty Ins Co, Jariah Raymond, Allstate Ins Co, Esurance Ins Co; Plaintiff: Joan Dickerson; Damages; 186480 7/22/19

Defendant: Courtney Soignet; Plaintiff: Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance INC; Executory Process; 186481 7/22/19

Defendant: Herman Verdin Jr; Plaintiff: April West; Domestic Abuse; 186482 7/22/19

Defendant: Kerry Bergeron, Donna Bergeron; Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA; Executory Process; 186483 7/22/19

Defendant: Shawn Verdin; Plaintiff: Tanya Verdin; Divorce; 186484 7/22/19

Defendant: Gerald Williams; Plaintiff: Terralynn Fluence; Domestic Abuse; 186485 7/22/19

Defendant: Willie Mcneil; Plaintiff:Adreianne Johnson; Divorce; 186486 7/22/19

Defendant: Johnnie Poole III; Plaintiff: Rosie Poole; Divorce; 186487 7/22/19

Defendant: Tramika Tureaud; Plaintiff: Capital Ona Bank USA NA; Account; 186488 7/23/19

Defendant: Blane Lacoste; Plaintiff: NCB Management Services INC; Contract; 186489 7/23/19

Defendant: United PF Rob LLC, Planet Fitness National Casualty Co; Plaintiff: Victoria Garrick; Damages; 186490 7/23/19

Defendant: USAA Casualty Ins Co, Alison Matthews; Plaintiff: Crystal Smith; Damages; 186491 7/23/19

Defendant: Jason Savoy; Plaintiff: Gulfco of Louisiana LLC; Garnishment; 186492 7/23/19

Defendant: Robby Leblanc; Plaintiff: Gulfco of Louisiana LLC; Garnishment; 186493 7/23/19

Defendant: Dijon Robinson, Antoinette Robinson; Plaintiff:Bayou Area Habitat for Humanity; Executory Process; 186494; 7/23/19

Defendant: Austin Cheramie; Plantiff: Meagan Cheramie; Divorce; 186495 7/23/19

Defendant: Bryan Francis Energy Services LLC, Bryan Francis; Plantiff: Southland Truck Leasing LLC; Account; 186496 7/23/19

Defendant: Joshua Verdin; Plantiff: Becky Pitre; Stalking; 186498 7/23/19