It's a thriving problem, the healthy kind: Schoolyard Roots' Garden Party, matching local farms with creative kitchens, has planted its concepts and tastes so richly in the community, the annual event's almost overgrown.

"We want to make it pretty exclusive, but so many people want to be a part of it," said Stephanie Reinhart, executive director of the group, created a decade back as Druid City Garden Project, aimed at building community through food, helping increase the availability and desirability of locally grown produce.

The 2019 Garden Party, coming up 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, in the River Market, is the group's largest fundraiser. Last year's raised about $50,000 for the group's initiatives, creating gardens and educational support for 11 area schools, hiring floating education coordinators and working directly with 4,500 students and 200 teachers, kindergarten through fifth grade.

For the Garden Party, grownups dig in more, with 14 area farms offering ingredients for chefs, representing local restaurants, to cook up creative new concoctions, exclusive to the party, though some previous dishes have proved such hits they landed on regular menus. Laura Binford, one of five current Americorps VISTA volunteers working with Schoolyard Roots, said several of this year's chefs are building on sweet-potato season.

"301 Bistro is doing a sweet potato gnocchi with a Florentine cream sauce," she said. "Chuck's and Five — because they're the same ownership, they're working together — are doing a combined roasted Thai sweet potato with basil cream and fennel. Manna (Grocery and Deli) is doing a sweet potato pie with Indian spices."

Not all sweetness will be yam-based, she added, as Mary's Cakes and Pastries cooks up a pumpkin pie tart with ginger ice cream on top. Turbo Coffee, like The Whimsy Cookie Company relatively new to town and to the Garden Party, will base its sweetbread cookies on rosemary grown from school gardens. Evangeline's will bring in a pork belly and turnip green wonton. To accompany, there'll also be adult beverages, including local brews, and live music on the River Market stage from Chuck King and the Swing Kings.

In all, there'll be about two dozen dishes for sampling. Patrons will get a chip to vote on favorites. The crowd's top pick will receive a Golden Carrot trophy, new for 2019. As you might guess from Schoolyard Roots' thrust, it's a literal carrot, painted.

Before DCGP launched its roots into schoolyards, some of our local kids would have been hard-pressed to identify that award.

"When we pull a carrot out of the ground, the majority of them don't know that's what a carrot looks like," Reinhart said.

To them, carrots are little orange nubbins, plastic-bagged, springing up from grocery stores. It's in part that disconnect from the land DCGP was founded to correct. Originally the plan was to dive into schools for a couple of years, help them plant gardens, coach them along, then pull back in the third year.

"We discovered that was really tough for schools, tough for principals, on top of everything else they have to do," said Nicole Gelb Dugat, the Gardens to Schools program director for Schoolyard Roots. So the newer plan goes in deeper with the 11 schools, providing instructional support with the three garden educators who move between them, brainstorming for how best to use each plot of land, and bringing hands-on help, of course.

Turns out kids are far more likely to eat veggies when they've raised them.

"You might be amazed that a kid will drink a kale smoothie," Reinhart said.

But that's part of the Schoolyard Roots message: "You don't have to eat just raw vegetables to enjoy the benefits."

Times outdoors have become rewards: In at least one school, if the students are having a good week, Friday reading sessions move out to the garden.

"If you step in one of our gardens, it's clearly one of the most joyful things kids do," Dugat said. "Their eyes light up at all the things they see: butterflies germinating zinnias, carrots growing up into actual carrots. ... Their curiousity is piqued. They get to have this joyful experience of smelling, tasting and touching, integrating all their senses in real-world experiences."

Then back indoors, there's flow between what they've witnessed and helped bring about, into what they're learning in a more traditional format. They're learning about the crucial role of pollinators, how we must address the alarming decline in bee populations, and how to contribute even in small ways: Students are taught "Watch it; don't squash it."

Sustainable practices taught by Schoolyard Roots can link to lessons in health, science, history, literature, teamwork, leadership, entrepreneurship, as each garden prepares its produce for sale to the community, and more.

"Kids write haikus about gardens, write research projects about herbs," Dugat said. "But beyond that, it's also a place of incredible social growth. They learn how to be nurturing, learn how to care for living things, and ultimately learn how to care for one another."

The curriculum DCGP/Schoolyard Roots created is now sold online. It's currently reaching 11 states, in 30 programs across the United States, and in one school in Saskatchewan, Canada.



"We're not the first to do school gardens — there are a lot of national programs — but what I think makes us unique is our curriculum," Reinhart said.

Funds raised not just from Garden Party tickets, but the silent auction, and sponsorships, provides Schoolyard Roots' main fundraising event. Other project income derives from grants and individual donations.

"I think because Schoolyard Roots originated in Tuscaloosa, the community buy-in is amazing," Reinhart added.

As the Garden Party's more of a grown folks' event, Schoolyard Roots added a new partner this year in the Downtown YMCA. Garden Partiers can drop kids off at the Y — $10 per child, $5 per additional sibling — to watch a movie, eat pizza, paint flower pots and otherwise occupy time while parents sample. Registration is required for the childcare, through either Schoolyard Roots or the Y.

Single tickets in advance are $50; any remaining at the door will be $60. There's also a group rate for packages of four tickets, $175, with eight drink tickets included in that price. For more, see www.schoolyardroots.org.