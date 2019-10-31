Tropical Storm Nestor had an unusual effect on some birds

Coastal residents witnessed an unusual flurry of feathered activity when Tropical Storm Nestor passed through our area. Hundreds of songbirds whose migration south was interrupted by the storm were seen across our barrier islands and on the mainland.

Sightings included summer tanagers, American redstarts, yellow-billed cuckoos, rose-breasted grosbeaks, hooded warblers, magnolia warblers, black throated green warblers, chestnut sided warblers, and orioles. These neotropical migrating birds spend their summers in North America on breeding grounds, and winters in Central and South America and in the Caribbean where food is plentiful in the warmer climate.

The birds were likely catching a tailwind south when Nestor’s strong southerly wind knocked them from the sky, a phenomenon known as bird fallout in the birding world. Severe weather encountered along a migratory route temporarily threw birds off-course delaying them in reaching their destination. They spent a few days here refueling, feeding on insects, and local fruits and berries before continuing their journey south.

The birds flying over the Gulf’s open waters when they encountered tropical storm Nestor may have been carried by the winds to our shores. If trapped at sea in poor conditions, ocean-dwelling birds will seek shelter in the calmest area they can find, the eye of a tropical storm, and fly inside the eye until the storm passes over the coast.

Following Nestor, magnificent frigatebirds were seen over Dog Island and Shell Point. These birds feed over open the waters of the Gulf and are not commonly seen over land unless there is a storm.

Cornell University Ornithology Lab has an informative website AllAboutBirds.com. Also, check out their live migration maps at birdcast.info/live-migration-maps