In time for Friday’s groundbreaking for the international headquarters of a German engineering and consulting firm, the Tuscaloosa City Council has approved up to $250,000 in economic incentives to foster the company’s development.

The incentives for SWJ Technology, in the form of fee waivers and tax rebates, expire after 10 years or the monetary total is reached — whichever comes first — and follow a land purchase that the city made to facilitate the deal.

SWJ Technology’s new North American headquarters is planned for a nearly 3-acre site in Alberta near the Alberta School of Performing Arts and the Gateway digital library.

Deputy City Attorney Tom Bobitt said a portion of land in Alberta off University Boulevard at 28th Avenue East was purchased by City Hall last month for $250,000. This lot is being paired with four additional tracts already owned by City Hall and conveyed to the Tuscaloosa County Industrial Development Authority, which will finalize a lease agreement with SWJ Technology.

And in February, SWJ Technology was awarded a $200,000 federal grant through the city’s Innovate Tuscaloosa program, which company officials said at the time was a major factor in SWJ Technology choosing Tuscaloosa over Chattanooga, Tennessee, or Greenville, South Carolina, as the central hub of its U.S. and Mexican operations.

“It was a close race,” said company president Wolfgang Kneer, “but we’re very happy to have committed to Tuscaloosa because, so far, the support and the opportunities that we see here are tremendous.”

The groundbreaking is set for 10 a.m. Friday at 2730 University Blvd. E.

With Tuesday’s vote, which waived the building permit fees, the impact, or service, fees and rebates the use tax during construction and business license fees, the total amount of aid and incentives approved for SWJ Technology totals at least $700,000.

This is worth it, city officials said, because the company is investing about $2 million in the facility and bringing more than 100 high-tech — and high-paying — jobs to the area as SWJ Technology relocates its North American headquarters, which serves the U.S. and Mexico, to Tuscaloosa.

“I’m certainly as excited as I’ve ever been about this project and what it will mean for Tuscaloosa,” said Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.

SWJ Technology is a branch of SWJ Group, a global engineering and consulting company headquartered in Germany.

The U.S. business launched in 2009 with three employees. It now has more than 110.

SWJ Technology, formerly SWJ-Breilmann until a name change in January, provides services to companies like Mercedes-Benz U.S. International and the suppliers that service it.

Among these are engineering, planning and project management services, but it also offers interim management, high-level training for workforce development and courses on logistics and production training.

In addition to the engineering and consulting components, SWJ Technology also plans to bring a sub-company to the almost 5,000-square-foot facility.

“It is our intention to become the go-to company for support services,” Kneer said earlier this year.

Councilman Kip Tyner, who represents this area as part of District 5, began working 10 months ago to persuade SWJ Technology to choose Tuscaloosa over the Tennessee and Georgia sites.

He said the groundbreaking is a sign that the private investment is finally following the public dollars that were spent to help Tuscaloosa recover from the April 27, 2011, tornado.

“This is probably the biggest day in the history of the Alberta community — no question,” Tyner said. “We’ll be able to retain some of the best and brightest engineering students from the University of Alabama, and to think we’re going to be home to an international corporation that does business around the world is just thrilling.

“I think people have been waiting for something big, and it doesn’t get any bigger than this.”

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com or 205-722-0200.