FORT WALTON BEACH — A new harbor seal named Zoey recently became a member of the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park, according to a press release from the park.

Zoey arrived at the park in October after being transferred from another zoological facility. She was originally rescued off the coast of Massachusetts on Nov. 22, 2009, when she was deemed non-releasable due to reoccurring infections. She has most recently been cared for at the Aquarium of Niagara.

Zoey is the mother of Zara, one of the Gulfarium’s other harbor seals. She gave birth to Zara on July 13, 2017.

"Zoey has acclimated to her new surroundings very well," said Bryan Martin, director of animal management.

Visitors can view Zoey — along with 2-year-old Zara, Milo, August and Ollie — at the Gulfarium's seal harbor habitat.