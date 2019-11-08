Q: I have an overgrown gardenia bush at the corner of my house. When is the right time to prune it? The gardenia has lots of flowers every year, and I don’t want to mess that up.

A: Prune a gardenia shrub immediately after flowering ceases in the summer. That way, the older wood may be pruned without removing next year’s flowers. The shrub sets flower buds in the fall for the upcoming season.

Q: How do I get a Christmas cactus to bloom during the Christmas season?

A: A Christmas cactus thrives when its roots are crowded. Leave the plant in a small growing container until its roots are overly crowded. When the plant simply must be repotted, move it up to the next size pot so that the root system remains crowded. The plant grows best in a rich, textured potting mix. The Christmas cactus blooms during a cool, dry resting period. Each fall, provide water about once a month — and give the plant just enough to keep it from dying. Check the soil with your finger. If it feels bone dry, add a small amount of water. Store the cactus in the coolest spot in the house. The plant does well in bright indirect light. Provide a bit more water when the cactus begins to bloom.

Q: This past spring, I bought a row of hostas and planted them along my sidewalk. Will they survive freezing weather? They are not looking very good now. Do I need to pot them up and store them inside for the winter? I don’t want to lose them. They are large and beautiful.

A: The hosta is a perennial. The plants should remain where they are planted. The above-ground portion of the plant will die back with the first freeze. If they are looking bad now, just use a pair of clippers and remove the foliage and forget about them. The foliage will return next spring. Carol (Bonnie) Link is an Etowah County Master Gardener and an experienced garden writer. Her weekly column is designed to help and encourage others in their gardening endeavors. Send questions or comments to clink43@bellsouth.net.