MOUNT DORA — The keto diet has gained a lot of popularity recently, and Barbara Cook and Alyssa Gorospe have created what they consider “a game changer” when it comes to sweets.

“As many people know, the keto diet cuts sugars and carbs,” Cook said. “It’s nearly impossible to find something baked or a sweet treat for those who are on keto, diabetic or just want to cut out the sugar. I myself was having sugar issues and began searching for products but there wasn’t many options out there, especially that tasted good.”

Gorospe had been baking sugar free and gluten-free products from her home when Cook came across her products. She fell in love at first bite. An investor by trade, Cook knew she had stumbled upon something great.

“We decided to go into business together, because it’s something that is really needed around here. But first we had to develop our product,” Cook said. “We chose to focus on our keto doughnuts and perfect the different flavors and recipes. We had doughnuts piled high everywhere because we have a saying: ‘Nothing comes out of the kitchen lab unless it makes your taste buds sing.’”

In July, the pair opened Crave Bakehouse, a production bakery in Eustis, and began selling their doughnut creations online with curbside pick-up. Two weeks ago, their first retail site, Keto on 4th, opened at the Mount Dora Marketplace.

“The response has been overwhelming,” Cook said. “Although we are stocked full, there are days we are completely sold out. For many, this product is a game changer when it comes to their diet. We have an opportunity to change people’s lives.”

On top of taking this leap forward, Gorospe just gave birth to her seventh child but is eager to get back in the kitchen.

Keto doughnuts are made with coconut flour and sweetened with a high-grade Stevia, to eliminate the bitter aftertaste that is sometimes associated with the sweetener. Toppings, such as frosting and glaze, are sweetened with monk fruit powder. The pair has also recently started making sugar-free sprinkles.

Each doughnut has 4 net carbs or less and are completely sugar and gluten free. They cost $4.50 each or six for $25. On Mondays and Tuesdays, customers can get a special price of six for $18.

Some flavors include: blueberry cake, lemon poppy crumble, cinnamon sugar, Myers lemon bundt cake, banana chocolate chip, maca butter pecan, orange coconut, frosted chocolate peanut butter, pumpkin spice and chocolate with strawberry habanero jam.

“I do a lot of research on not only what tastes good, but what is good for you,” Cook said. “For instance, for coloring we use beet root powder and turmeric, which helps inflammation. Our science tells us exactly how much we have to use for it to have an effect.”

New products are currently being developed, including loaves, fat bombs, bagels, biscuits and buns. On top of that, they just received their wholesale license to become a distributor.

Free tastings are available at the Mount Dora Marketplace location, 100 E 4th Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For information, visit facebook.com/cravebakehouse.