LAKELAND — Lakeland police K9 officer Chad Landry was fired Thursday following an internal investigation into his DUI arrest last weekend in Fort Walton Beach.

Landry, 35, was arrested early Saturday morning while driving erratically in his Lakeland Police Department-issued Chevrolet Tahoe SUV on U.S. 98, according to an arrest report.

LPD’s investigation into the arrest supports "a sustained violation of both unlawful conduct and conduct unbecoming," the department said in a news release.

"I would personally like to apologize on behalf of the department to the citizens of Lakeland and those of Okaloosa County for the occurrence of this incident," Lakeland Police Chief Ruben Garcia said in a prepared statement.

Landry, who served four years at LPD and was promoted to the K9 unit in December 2018, failed to live up to the "highest standards of conduct in both (his) personal and professional life in order to maintain the public trust and confidence," the release said.

Landry and other members of LPD’s K9 unit were in Fort Walton Beach in advance of the U.S. Police Canine Association national field trials and certification event that concludes Friday.

Landry was pulled over by an Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputy who reported that the Lakeland officer had made an uncontrolled U-turn in front of oncoming traffic and continued to swerve over the inner lane divider lines.

Landry did not have his driver license when stopped by the deputy and refused to take a blood-alcohol test. At the time of his arrest he appeared dazed, had slurred speech and staggered and swayed when standing, the deputy wrote in his report.

Landry earned an annual salary of $57,894. He was immediately placed on paid administrative leave from the department following his arrest about 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 2. He joined the department in 2015, having served at police departments in Lake Wales and Sebring.

Eric Pera can be reached at eric.pera@theledger.com or 863-802-7528.