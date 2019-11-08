The Destin American Legion Auxiliary is gathering sponsorships for the second annual Wreaths Across America ceremony. For $15, you can sponsor a wreath to be placed on a veteran’s grave. The ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Destin Memorial Cemetery. Wreaths will also be placed at the Marler Cemetery after the ceremony.

Sponsors can send checks made payable to Wreaths Across America. They can be mailed or dropped off at Destin American Legion 311 Main Street. Individuals may sponsor any number of wreaths at $15 each.

If you would like to sponsor a wreath for a veteran in another cemetery, contact the auxiliary for details at 850-424-3746.