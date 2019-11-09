NEW ORLEANS (AP) " The Toronto Raptors say starting point guard Kyle Lowry fractured his left thumb and sixth-man Serge Ibaka a severely sprained an ankle against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Lowry said he was hurt in the first quarter Friday night when he tried to swipe the ball away from Pelicans center Derrick Favors on an offensive rebound.

Lowry went to the bench after the initial injury, but returned a couple minutes later. He even made two 3-pointers in the second quarter before subbing out midway through the period and retreating to the locker room.

"Originally, we thought it was something in the nail bed because the nail bed turned black and blue," Lowry said. "We got some X-rays and we sent the X-rays off to the doctors, and there was a small fracture in the thumb."

Lowry said the injury is unrelated to the surgery he had in July to repair ligaments in the same thumb.

Ibaka was in a walking boot after the game. He suffered his ankle sprain when he contested a layup by Brandon Ingram with about a minute remaining in the second quarter. Ibaka lay on the floor, writhing in pain as play continued, before a Toroo foul allowed two teammates to help him limp off the floor.

