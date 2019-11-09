CENTREVILLE - Deshun Murrell rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns to lead the unbeaten Bibb County Choctaws over Parker 41-12 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs Friday night.

Murrell scored on runs of 3, 7 and 13 yards.

Letrell Morrison added a 17-yard touchdown run, while Jesse Collums scored on a 1-yard run.

Mikal Moton returned an interception for another Bibb County touchdown.

Bibb County (11-0) travels to Greenville (7-4) next Friday night in the second round.

Class 6A

Stanhope Elmore 35,

Bryant 13

MILLBROOK — Bryant fell behind 21-0 in the first half after being held to just 7 yards passing and negative yards rushing in the loss to Stanhope Elmore. Bryant finished with 29 total rushing yards.

Bryant scored twice in the second half but was overmatched by Stanhope’s 221 rushing yards, 202 which came from Travarasia Duncan.

Bryant ends its season 8-3.

Class 4A

Anniston 19,

Fayette County 6

FAYETTE - Tony Hunley Jr. scored two touchdowns as the Anniston Bulldogs eliminated the Fayette County Tigers in the opening round of the playoffs.

Hunley Jr. scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter and a 3-yard run in the third quarter.

A.J. Brown also had a 12-yard touchdown run for Anniston in the second quarter. Brown led all rushers with 140 yards on 26 carries.

Parker Nichols scored the lone touchdown for the Tigers on a 3-yard pass from Carter Sanford in the fourth quarter.

Nichols also led the Tiger defense with 13 tackles, six assists and one fumble recovery.

Fayette County ended its season with a 8-3 record.

Handley 50,

West Blocton 14

ROANOKE - Jackson Hadnett scored six touchdowns, five rushing and one fumble return, to lead Handley to a lopsided victory over the West Blocton Tigers.

Hadnett scored on runs of 9, 14, 85, 4 and 47 yards. He also returned a fumble 93 yards for another touchdown.

Austin Battles scored both of West Blocton's touchdowns on a 3-yard pass from Coleson Johnson and a 3-yard run.

West Blocton ended its season with a 5-6 record.

Class 3A

Montgomery Academy 24,

Winfield 20

WINFIELD - Joseph Estes rushed for one touchdown and passed for another in the Winfield Pirates' loss to Montgomery Academy in the opening round of the playoffs.

Estes scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter, before throwing a 5-yard touchdown to Brock Hollingsworth in the third quarter.

Hollingsworth also had a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Winfield ended its season with a 7-4 record.

Class 2A

Sulligent 27,

Cleveland 21

SULLIGENT - Dennis Parker returned an interception 45 yards for the game-winning score with just 1:31 remaining to rally the Sulligent Blue Devils over Cleveland.

The play capped a four-touchdown, fourth-quarter by the Blue Devils, who trailed 21-0 at the end of the third quarter.

Dees Price sparked the Sulligent rally with touchdown passes to Lawson Spruiel, Neil Strickland and Jordan Mastin.

Sulligent (9-2) travels to Red Bay (11-0) next Friday night in the second round.

Westbrook Christian 25,

Aliceville 22

ALICEVILLE - Tyjarion Williams passed for 231 yards and two touchdowns for the Aliceville Yellow Jackets in their opening-round loss to Westbrook Christian.

Williams threw a 50-yard touchdown to Landon Ball and a 33-yard touchdown to Brandon THomas in the second quarter.

Zavien Wilkins scored the final Yellow Jacket touchdown on an 85-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter.

Aliceville finished its season with a 8-3 record.

Class 1A

South Lamar 45,

Appalachian 6

MILLPORT - Herachio Washington rushed for three touchdowns and passed for two more as the South Lamar Stallions ran wild over Appalachian.

Washington scored on runs of 1, 23 and 27 yards. He also threw two touchdowns to Hunter Oglen on passes of 12 and 52 yards.

Chase Sides followed with 120 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Sides scored on runs of 1 and 40 yards.

Marion Hodge and Eli Dement each had seven tackles to lead the Stallion defense.

South Lamar (10-1) travels to Mars Hill (11-0) next Friday night in the second round.

Pickens County 31,

Victory Christian 14

REFORM - Javion Belle passed for 230 yards and four touchdowns as the Pickens County Tornadoes eliminated Victory Christian in the open round of the playoffs.

Belle threw two of his touchdowns to Jerry Wallace. The duo connected on scoring plays of 61 and 12 yards. Bello also threw a 35-yard touchdown to AlJaron Edwards and a 20-yard scoring pass to Kajaveion Byrd.

Ja Corian Cosby scored the other Tornado touchdown on a 73-yard run in the second quarter.

Byrd also led the Tornado defense with 8.5 tackles.

Pickens County (9-2) travels to Falkville (7-4) next Friday in the second round.

Donoho 34,

Berry 6

ANNISTON - Isaiah Kizzire scored the lone touchdown for the Berry Wildcats in their opening-round loss to Donoho.

Kizzire scored on a 2-yard quarterback keeper.

Berry ended its season with a 6-5 record.

Notasulga 7,

Linden 6

NOTASULGA - Johnny Blackmon scored the only touchdown for the Linden Patriots in their playoff loss to Notasulga.

Blackmon caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Zackree Bishop in the third quarter.

Linden ended its season with a 6-5 record.

AISA Class A

Southern Academy 42,

Abbeville Christian 6

GREENSBORO - Adam Barton scored two touchdowns to lead the Southern Academy Cougars to an easy victory over Abbeville Christian.

Campbell Webb and Trent Barley each added one touchdown for the Cougars.

Southern Academy (8-1) travels to Crenshaw Christian (10-0) next Friday for the semifinals.