MKAF Wine Walkabout

The Seventh Annual Ruth’s Chris Fall Wine Walkabout, benefiting Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation, will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 in the East Bar and Courtyard at Ruth’s Chris in Destin. The wine walkabout features Chef Ruston Johnson’s culinary cuisine with heavy hors’ doeuvres paired with select fine wines. Patrons may enter a charity raffle and the MKAF Wine Pull features a mystery collection of fine wines donated from wine enthusiasts, private wine cellars, distributors and restaurants. Bubbles & Baubles allow patrons to enter to win a variety of eclectic to fine jewelry from local artists and jewelers, including a complimentary champagne tasting. Purchase tickets at https://www.mattiekellyartsfoundation.org/.

The Pajama Game

Stage Crafters Community Theatre presents "The Pajama Game" Nov. 15-17 at the Fort Walton Beach Civic Auditorium, 109 Miracle Strip Parkway. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available online at www.StageCraftersFWB.com or at the door before the performance. Children and student tickets are $15 and available at the door only. Group ticket rates are available by calling 678-7754.

It’s 1955 and the workers at the Sleep-Time Pajama Factory are demanding a raise of seven and a half cents an hour, but the union’s demands are falling on deaf ears. Meanwhile, a romance is budding between Babe, the grievance committee head, and Sid, the new factory superintendent. Intrigue, romance, jealousy, misunderstandings, and workplace shenanigans all add up to laughs, surprises, and a lot of dancing.

Evening of Sparkling Wine & Holiday Lights

Begin the season aboard the Solaris from 6:45-10 p.m. Nov. 15 with a dockside reception at the Sandestin Baytowne Resort with passed hors d’ouevres. Once the cruise begins, guests will have three other fine dining courses. The Dinner Cruise is exclusively 21+ and $95/guest and includes the dinner cruise, four fine dining courses, wine pairings, and live entertainment. The 125-foot Solaris yacht is docked at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Reservations required at www.SunQuestCruises.com or call 650-2519.

Sinfonia Gulf Coast Season

The annual gala at The Henderson Nov. 15 brings the Northwest Florida debut of Vanessa Williams, one of the most respected and multi-faceted performers in entertainment today. The evening begins at 6 p.m. and tickets are $295 per person, which includes valet parking, VIP reception, dinner, cash bar, gratuities, and performance. Purchase tickets at sinfoniagulfcoast.org.

Nov. 23: Sinfonia is “Mad for Mozart” for its first Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections of the season at Grace Lutheran Church at 7:30 p.m. with young Concert Artists Award winner, violinist SooBeen Lee. Tickets range from $29.50 to $45 per person.

Dec. 13: Sinfonia's festive holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. features singer/actor of stage and screen Matthew Morrison, who performs cherished and festive holiday medleys, plus many of the songs that he has performed throughout his career. Tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person.

Feb. 1: The second installment of the Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections Series will be at 7:30 p.m. at Village Baptist Church and features 2017 Bronze Medalist of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and two icons of Russian orchestral music, Dmitri Shostakovich and Sergei Rachmaninoff.

May 16: The main season will come to a cinematic finale at the Emerald Coast Convention Center with “Jurassic Park in Concert.” Experience it projected in HD with Sinfonia Gulf Coast performing John Williams’ iconic score live to picture.

May 24: The season comes to an official close with Sinfonia Goes Pops!, presented al fresco on the amphitheater lawn at Alys Beach at 7:30 p.m. This patriotic, family-friendly concert is free and open to the public and concludes with a festive firework display.

Best of the Emerald Coast

An evening of celebration at the Grand Boulevard in Miramar Beach as the 2019 winners of the “Best of the Emerald Coast” are showcased from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 16. The 20th annual event will be a night of food, fashion and fun with samples from the best restaurants, shopping and businesses on the Emerald Coast.

Destin Pearl Anniversary

The Destin Pearl in Destin Commons will celebrate its one-year anniversary from 12-5 p.m. Nov. 16 with wine, food, music, a raffle and a chance to meet the artists.

Independent Film Series

The Friends Guild of the Destin Library presents a free movie at 2 p.m. Nov. 19 with “The Straight Story," based on the true story of Alvin Straight’s 2,400- mile journey from Laurent, Iowa to Mount Zion, Wash., on a lawn mower to visit his estranged brother and make amends before he dies.

• Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. “Life Is Beautiful,” an Italian comedy-drama starring Roberto Benigni as a Jewish-Italian bookshop owner who uses his active imagination to shield his son from the horrors of internment in a Nazi concentration camp.

College Football Saturdays

Watch games all day every Saturday through November at HarborWalk Village and score great food and drink specials.

Window Gallery Display

To provide a convenient Art Gallery for the community, the Arts and Design Society presents month-long free exhibits in their studio windows, facing First Street, Fort Walton Beach. In November, the display features the art of educator and highly accomplished artist, Cherie S. Mulhearn. The display features work in several mediums including watercolor, analog photography, and pottery. The Art Center Gallery is at 17 First Street, SE in Fort Walton Beach.

The Nutcracker

See the 40th production of “The Nutcracker” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22 and 23 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center with live music by the Northwest Florida Ballet (NFB) Symphony Orchestra. Box office priced tickets are $40/adults and $20/children 12 and under. Tickets are available at NFBallet.org or through the Mattie Kelly Arts Center Box Office.

Topsail Talks

Topsail Hill Preserve State Park presents “Bears” by FWC on Dec. 20 and “Mosquitoes” by South Walton Mosquito Control Jan. 17.

Christ the King Concert Series

Soloists, chorus and orchestra will come together under Conductor Dr. David Ott’s direction at 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at Christ the King, 480 North County Highway 393 in Santa Rosa Beach to perform Handel’s “Messiah.” Doors open at 2:30 p.m., and free concert begins at 3 p.m.

Feb. 2: Christ the King Episcopal Church presents David Ott and Friends, an afternoon of chamber music featuring some of the best musicians in Northwest Florida. All concerts at Christ the King are free of charge and open to the public thanks to the support from patrons and church offerings. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. The church is at 480 North County Highway 393 in Santa Rosa Beach.

• Feb. 16, Beethoven's 4th Symphony: This is a work of boundless energy and excitement with surges and restless underpinnings that mark the demanding piece.

Shard & Chardonnay

Enjoy a complimentary glass of Chardonnay while you create a ShardWorx masterpiece at 4:30 p.m. every Friday at The Shard Shop, 34940 Emerald Coast Parkway #114 in Destin and at 4:30 and 6 p.m. Fridays in Grayton Beach at 26 Logan Lane. You are welcome to bring your own beverage of choice.

Family Fun Fest

Join in the free fun Friday nights for Family Fun Fest from 6-10 p.m. at Seascape Towne Centre, located near Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach. Event features live music performances, food and drink specials and kid-friendly activities, including face painting and a live magic show.

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market

The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb, and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams. Market is held on Wednesdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

30A Farmers’ Market

Walk through the park like setting with shade trees, a fountain, cobblestone walkways and visit friendly farmers and bakers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Seascape Resort Towne Centre in Miramar Beach.