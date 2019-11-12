All area codes are 850 unless noted.

Destin City Hall

All City Council meetings, workshops, executive sessions and CRA Board meetings are held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail. All other board and committee meetings are held at City Hall, 4200 Indian Bayou Trail. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation.

Harbor CRA-AC, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 13

City Council, 6 p.m. Nov. 18

Technical Review Committee, 11 a.m. Nov. 19

Town Center CRA-AC, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 20

Local Planning Agency, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 21

Republican Women

The Emerald Coast Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 13 at Two Trees Restaurant in Fort Walton Beach. The speaker is Sheila Hale for "Healing Paws for Warriors,“ devoted to our veteran based community and shelter dogs to provide a second chance on life. Guests are welcome. For reservations, call Patsy Basdonav at 850-837-1931.

Grand Opening

Another Broken Egg Cafe, 4289 Legendary Drive in Destin, celebrate its grand opening from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 15 with a complimentary breakfast or lunch. Reservations are required with up to 4 guests at http://grandopening.newatabe.com/. Proceeds benefit E.O Wilson Biophilia Center.

Holiday Open House

Today’s Boutique, 4433 Commons Drive E #E103 in Destin, will host its annual Holiday Open House from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 15-16 as a celebration to kick off the Christmas season. Guests can shop for fun and unique gifts from handbags, pashminas, jewelry, wine and makeup accessories to hats and the jolly Christmas statement tees. Each day will feature a special offer as well as door prizes and free gift wrapping with a purchase. Refreshments will be served.

Charity Golf Tournament

Special Ops Survivors Charity Golf Tournament will be held on Nov. 15 at the Blackstone Golf Course in DeFuniak Springs. Check-in is 8 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Players and teams can register online at https://birdeasepro.com/flspecialopsgolf by Nov. 10. Cost is $60 per player and includes BBQ lunch, team, individual, and door prizes, a $10,000 hole-in-one prize, 50/50 raffle. For additional information email specialopsgolf@gmail.com or call 384-0806.

Anniversary

The Destin Pearl in Destin Commons will celebrate its one-year anniversary from 12-5 p.m. Nov. 16 with wine, food, music, a raffle and a chance to meet the artists.

Choctawhatchee Audubon Society

Join leader Malcolm Swan, 210-452-4899, at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 16 for a bird walk to the Destin East Pass, West Jetty, and Gulf Beach. Discover multiple species of gulls, terns and shorebirds. Meet at the public parking lot at the southwest end of the Marler (Destin) Bridge. Bring binoculars and/or camera, wear closed toed shoes, long pants, and a hat. Be sure to have your updated Eglin Beach Permit.

SHRM

The Society for Human Resource Management of the Emerald Coast (SHRM-ECC) will meet at 7:15 a.m. Nov. 20 at CareerSource Okaloosa Walton. 415 Racetrack Road in Fort Walton Beach. Susan VanBuren, CHELCO’s manager of Human Resources & Training, will present Succession Planning, the process whereby the organization ensures that employees are recruited and developed to fill each key role within the company. Cost is $15/members and $25/non-members with breakfast included.

ACT/SAT Workshop

A workshop to assist students in Okaloosa County high schools who will take the Dec. 14 ACT and Dec. 7 SAT will be held from 2:15-5:15 p.m. Dec. 2-5 in the Media Center at Fort Walton Beach High School. Total cost of workshop is $150 and includes all materials, snacks and drinks. Students need to bring calculators. Returned check fee is $25. Registration deadline is Nov. 18. For information, contact Alice Hart at 615-585-2401, email Amhart1966@aol.com or contact your high school guidance department.

Republican Club

The Okaloosa County Republican Club will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 21 at the American Legion Post 235, 105 Hollywood Blvd. SW, in Fort Walton Beach. Nathan D. Boyles, commissioner, District 3 in Okaloosa County. Will be guest speaker. Dinner is available for $15/members and $17/guests. For reservations email nathanlepper@yahoo.com.

Book Signing

The Destin History and Fishing Museum will host the author John S. Sledge, who wrote “The Gulf of Mexico: A Maritime History,” from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 21 for a book signing. The Museum is at 108 Stahlman Avenue in Destin.

Northwest Florida State College Author’s event

The Diversity and Inclusion Committee of Northwest Florida State College welcomes Dr. Jean Halley and Dr. Amy Eshleman to the Niceville campus at 7 p.m. Nov. 21. The women are the authors of "Seeing Straight: An Introduction to Gender and Sexual Privilege,” and the pair will give a free lecture in the Mattie Kelly Arts Center Sprint Theater. Following the presentation, the authors will host a meet-and-greet and book signing. Northwest Florida State College’s Barnes & Noble bookstore will have copies of the authors' works for sale. This event is free and open to the public.

Embroiderers’ Guild

The Sand Dunes Chapter of Embroiderers' Guild of America’s November program meeting is from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 25 in the Religious Education building, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1200 Valparaiso Blvd. in Niceville. Visitors are welcome. Call 496-3466 with any questions.

Seniors of Destin

The Seniors of Destin meet the fourth Friday of the month for a covered dish and to celebrate all birthdays for the month. The program is sponsored by the city of Destin and Gentiva Home Health. Each month has a featured guest speaker that pertains to senior living. Call 685-5310.

Peer to Peer Support Group

Mental Health Association of Okaloosa and Walton Counties is sponsoring a Peer to Peer Support Group every Thursday at Santa Rosa Beach Community Church, Room 206, 3524 US Hwy 98, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Whether you want to learn new life skills or better understand Mental Health Recovery, you will find support here. The group is open to adults (18+), free to participate, confidential, and guided by trained peer facilitators. For more information, call the Mental Health Association in Fort Walton Beach at 244-1040.

Code Club

Learn about Android app design using MIT’s Scratch language at The Destin Library’s Code Club for middle schoolers at 4:30 p.m. Fridays. For more information or to sign up call 837-8572 or message Library on Facebook.

Tai Chi Class

The Destin Library will offer one-hour Tai Chi classes with Barbara Rezmer, a certified Tai Chi for Health instructor, on Monday mornings at 9 a.m. The cost is $5/session. Enrollment is limited to 12 participants with registrations (on a first-come first-served basis) accepted by phone or in person. Call 837-8572.

Good Grief Luncheons

An Emerald Coast Hospice lunch is open to anyone who has experienced a loss and is looking for some support and company through the grieving process. We encourage attendees to also bring a friend or family member. Everyone orders off the menu and pays for his or her own lunch. To RSVP, call 837-2589. Third Monday lunch is at Olive Garden Destin and third Tuesday lunch is at Applebee’s Miramar Beach, 8670 Hwy. 98 West.

Healing Walking Group

The Emerald Coast Hospice walking group is open to bereaved individuals who have experienced the death of a significant person in their life. Walk and talk, at a relaxed pace, with others who are grieving and share ideas, comfort and companionship from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays in Miramar Beach and Thursdays in Destin. RSVP at 837-2589

Caregiver Support Group

Covenant Alzheimer’s Care support group for those caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or a dementia-related illness is held at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Brookdale Fort Walton Beach, 233 Carmel Ave. Call 864-4600.

Kiwanis Club of Destin

The Kiwanis Club of Destin meets at 8 a.m. the 1st and 3rd Thursday in the Coffee Café at the Village Baptist Church, 191 Matthew Blvd. in Destin. Visitors welcome.

Destin Rotary

The Destin Rotary meets at 7:15 a.m. every Tuesday at Rutherford’s 465. Visit www.facebook.com/pages/Rotary-Club-of-Destin/241220675890226.

Flotilla 1-4 USCG Auxiliary

Flotilla 1-4 USCG Auxiliary meets at 8 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month at Coast Guard Station Destin on Okaloosa Island. Anyone wishing to become a member is welcome to attend. Prior military duty is not required. Call 865-9130

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market

The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams.

30A Farmers’ Market

This community event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays in Town Center in Rosemary Beach features fresh vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, cheese and more. Market is held on Sundays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Seaside Farmers Market

Get your pick of fresh produce, baked goods, dairy products, native plants and other unique offerings Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Amphitheatre behind Raw & Juicy. Enjoy special cooking demos and activities.

Destin Life Center

Recreation and fitness activities at Destin Life Center at Destin United Methodist Church, 200 Beach Drive, are from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday visit the Soul Café for lunch. Call ahead for dine in or pick up. For information, call the DLC at 837-2021. Only recreation right now is Pickle Ball. Please call the Connection Desk for the current calendar at 837-2021.

Destin Community Center

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.comfor information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

‒ Capoeria: Class in the Brazilian martial art that combines the elements of dance, acrobatics and music will be held Wednesdays at 7 p.m. for all ages.

‒ Chair Yoga: Classes from 10-11 a.m. Thursdays beginning Nov. 7. Fee is $4/class and is open to everyone.

‒ Dance Exercise: Class will be held from 12-1 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday for men and women of all ages and incorporates modern dance styles, yoga, and Tai Chi movements. Fee is $3/session non-residents and $2/session residents.

‒ Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.

‒ Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

‒ Game Room: Open to children age 10 and older from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays.

• Line Dancing: Class will be held Thursdays with beginner lessons at 12:30 p.m. Open dance is 1:15-1:45 p.m. Intermediate lessons are at 1:45 p.m. Class us $6.

‒ Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

‒ Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

‒ Senior Knitting: Sessions and lessons for beginners and all skill levels from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive. No registration required.

‒ Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next.

‒ Table Tennis: Play from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Paddles and balls provided. Fee is $2/resident and $3/non-resident.

‒ Zumba Gold: Classes will be held from 11 a.m. to noon every Thursday beginning Nov. 7. This is a low impact class using Latin music for fitness/dance. Fee is $6/session.

Betterment Alliance

The Main Street Betterment Alliance meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the American Legion, 311 Main Street. Call 837-3818.

Destin Business Builders

Destin Business Builders Networking group meets from 7:15-8:45 a.m. every Wednesday at the Destin United Methodist Life Center. Call 651-1300 ext. 13.

Food Buying Club

A small group interested in eating healthy and purchasing smart meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 125 Scottsdale Court in Mary Esther. On the second Tuesday, the group meets at Fountain Square in downtown Fort Walton Beach for the Growing Local film series. Call 863-4040.