ARIES (March 21-April 19): At least one very famous turtle won the race by setting a slow but steady pace. You too might make more progress if you take things step by step. Avoid making snap judgements about people or business affairs.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you are a member of a club or organization, it might be your turn to take over some functions. The Full Moon falls in your sign, so you may be more aware of the need for fellowship and your obligations to others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Minor changes can occur in the workplace or on the job, but they may color your emotional state all day long. Your desk could be moved, or you may receive extra assignments that are outside your comfort zone.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emotional context may outpace logic. There is a Full Moon coming, so you could feel slightly off-balance if you try to explain feelings and ideas. Those you speak with may be more in tune with objective analysis.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your happiness depends upon a harmonious home and family, but you also have a need to be appreciated as a person of consequence in the outside world. You might forget to read the fine print or overlook some details.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You can be both diplomatic and sensitive to others' feelings. While being politically correct in the main could serve you well, remember that if you always hide your true feelings, misunderstandings can occur. Weigh your responses carefully.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You may need to be a good sport and adjust your schedule to accommodate someone else. While you could push your way to the front of the line with ease, sometimes the slow, polite journey with others yields more pleasant results.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Tonight's Full Moon may illuminate more than the landscape. You may become more aware of a loved one's feelings, or perhaps see someone in a new light. The ins and outs of group dynamics may influence your moods.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pushy people might irk you, but you have more important things on your mind and don't have the inclination to be bothered too much. You may be wrapped up in a fascinating subject or a new group of people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your duties and responsibilities might be a priority, but you are willing to make concessions if that will make someone more comfortable. You can be sociable if it doesn't interfere with your busy schedule.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your interest may shift to home and family. You could go overboard with decorating and think that more is better. Enjoy putting out fall decorations, but remember that the holiday spirit is really about spending quality time with family and friends.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't rely on wishful thinking or your possibly faulty memory. Verify the data before you turn in a paper, and have concrete proof on hand before you offer assurances. People want to see plain and simple facts.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: During the next three to four weeks your social life could be in high gear, and your yen for romantic outings will be at a peak. Visit inspiring places or head off on a weekend retreat. Write down your imaginative ideas, as they may hold some worthwhile nuggets of creativity that you can use in the future. Your ability to make a few extra dollars through smart negotiations and timing is at a peak in December, so use this time to get your financial affairs in shape. In February and early March, your senses are more attuned to your surroundings and you are more sensitive to how you are affected by food, drink and atmosphere. This is a good time to revamp your diet or create healthier habits. Your intuitions are sound and your imagination is boundless, so your creativity is enhanced. One of your needs or prayers may be answered in May.