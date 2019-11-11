International Education Week is on tap beginning Nov. 18 at Gadsden State Community College, according to a news release from the college.

The 20th annual observance of the event will celebrate the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide, according to the release.

All events are free and open to the public.

“The week builds support for cultural exchanges around the world,” said Becky Duckett, director of International Programs and the Alabama Language Institute at GSCC. “IEW events are hosted to encourage all individuals interested in international exchange to learn more about the opportunities available. IEW also brings recognition to our international students at Gadsden State as well as showcase the value of internationalization.”

Gadsden State students will create sidewalk art throughout the Wallace Drive Campus on Nov. 18. Sidewalk chalk is available in the International Programs Office in Room 108 in Naylor Hall. Submissions for the IEW Poster Contest are due by 5 p.m. on that day.

A panel of GSCC international students will discuss education in their home countries at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 in Browder Auditorium. According to the release, they will answer questions about their educational experiences and provide insight into educational differences around the world.

Later that day, Gadsden State will host a screening of “The Wedding Party,” a 2016 romantic comedy-drama from Nigeria, at 6:30 p.m. at the Beck Conference Center.

An International Tea is planned for 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 20 in the breezeway of Inzer Student Center. Hot beverages, finger foods and desserts will be offered as attendees learn common phrases in a variety of foreign languages, including Arabic, Chinese, Gujarati, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Tunisian, French, German, Vietnamese and more. The winner of the poster contest will be announced at 4 p.m.

Events conclude with a Passport Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 21 in the breezeway of the Inzer Student Center. Anyone — including the general public — seeking to renew a passport or apply for a new one can do so there.

Required documents are a U.S. driver’s license, an original birth certificate, Social Security number and naturalization papers (if applicable); renewals must bring their expired passports.

Passports are $110 plus a $35 processing fee; photos are available for $50. Checks should be made out to the U.S. Postal Service. To schedule an appointment for the fair, call Faith Dobbs in the International Programs Office at 256-549-8446.

International student videos and testimonials can be found on Gadsden State’s social media pages on Nov. 15, 18, 19 and 20.

For more information contact Duckett at bduckett@gadsdenstate.edu or 256-549-8324. Visit the International Education Week website at http://iew.state.gov for more details about national events connected with the observance.