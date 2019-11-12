The Tuscaloosa County Health Department will host a drive-through flu vaccination clinic Wednesday morning.

The clinic will be held from 7 a.m. until noon in the parking lot of the health department at 2350 Hargrove Road E. No appointment is needed and the clinic will continue until the supply of vaccines is exhausted.

The vaccines are free for people who have Medicaid, Medicare Part B or Blue Cross Blue Shield. Patients must bring their insurance cards. For everyone else, the vaccines cost $10.

Patients are asked to wear short-sleeve shirts.

In the case of inclement weather, the flu vaccination clinic will be held inside the health department.

For more information, call the Tuscaloosa County Health Department at 205-562-6900.