The eastbound arch for a suspension bridge on Interstate 20/59 at Exit 73 in Tuscaloosa has been installed.

The crimson-colored bridge over McFarland Boulevard will act as a gateway to the city of Tuscaloosa.

This work is part of the $83.4 million project that includes widening the northbound and southbound sides of I-20/59 to three lanes from about a mile north of Exit 76 to just south of the McFarland Boulevard bridge.

Construction began in January 2018 and is expected to be completed by December 2020, though the latest estimates indicate it could be mostly finished months before that.

For more information, visit www.dot.state.al.us.