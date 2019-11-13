Elder Services of Okaloosa County is seeking donated space heaters for elderly folks in need

FORT WALTON BEACH - The nonprofit Elder Services of Okaloosa County is seeking donated space heaters for elderly folks in need.

Examples of seniors in need include those whose furnace has broken down but who cannot afford to have it repaired.

Those who donate a space heater will be offered a receipt for tax purposes. The heaters can be brought to the Elder Services office at 207 Hospital Drive N.E. in Fort Walton Beach.

To learn more, call Elder Services at (850) 833-9165.