NICEVILLE — A 30-year old Niceville man was charged in connection with 30 counts of child pornography, according to an arrest report from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler Ray Cleere, a United States Air Force veteran, was arrested Nov. 7 after OSCO conducted a search of his room and found a flash drive containing at least 30 pictures and three videos of children. Some were as young as 2 years old.

During a post-Miranda interview, Cleere admitted the room and the thumb drive were his. He also said he knew what was on the flash drive.

According to his Facebook, Cleere works at Reliance Test and Technology as a field engineer. Cleere is currently at the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview awaiting his hearing, and no bond has been set.