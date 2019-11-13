Bear jams are traffic clogs in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park when a driver spots a black bear, slows or stops completely to watch or take pictures or forcing other tourists to stop and wait their turns. Jams turn out to be mixed blessings.

On two-lane park roads, all travel, both directions, ceases. If there is really a bear, folks want to take pictures. Nothing moves until the animal wanders off into the woods. Everyone waits, whether they want to or not.

On the other hand, some visitors are not good at spotting bears in the roadside vegetation. If not for being alerted by a jam, many would drive right on without ever seeing what they were looking for.

No bears: In our week in Tennessee, we made multiple trips through the park without encountering a single bear jam. Oh, a critter known to rangers s “T-shirt,” for an unusual coloring in its fur, made television news when it found its way into a dumpster and could not escape without help.

The tourist, who shot several times at a bear he claimed charged him at a Gatlinburg motel, was also reported on TV, along with motel neighbors who insisted the shooter overreacted to the inquisitive animal's friendly approach. It ran off and it was not clear whether the gunfire hurt or even hit it.

Our jam: Early Saturday, as we began our drive home, several miles from the park, traffic ahead stopped without apparent reason. When we were finally able to see why, the driver of a pickup two cars ahead jumped out and was looking at something on the road shoulder, out of our sight.

Shortly, the “bear” stumbled into our view. A big ordinary dog had found a large dog feed bag and put his head inside, searching for a treat. Somehow, the bag got stuck over its head, and the dog, unable to see, ran into the path of the pickup. The driver somehow dodged it, then got out, grabbed the end of the empty bag and freed the grateful dog. Our jam was interesting, but no bear.

Vote! I am confident that most Louisiana citizens know about the statewide elections Saturday with strong opinions about the governor's race. But that means nothing if you don't make a little time for a visit to your polling place. Visit GeauxVote.com online to confirm where your precinct is located. Bring a photo ID.

Hanks found? Gene Tomko's inquiry about a '90s bayou dance hall has drawn a response. Gene, a fan of roots music, wanted details: “A photographer friend recently sent me a print of a dance hall called Hank's, he shot in Lafourche or Terrebonne in the 1990s, but he can't remember exactly where.”

Edgar Friendly emailed: “As far as I know. Hanks was a saloon/dance hall in Golden Meadow. I've not heard of another place with that name, Lafourche or Terrebonne.”

Any confirming information is still welcome. Who may have operated Hank's, a more precise location, what came of it and the kind of music popular there? Call or write.

Friendly, professional: A lot of lawyer TV advertising suggests that big trucks are at fault in many highway accidents, running roughshod over automobile traffic. Our recent travel experience does not support the reckless, speeding trucker image.

We find cross-country truckers careful, considerate, often helpful while moving their huge semis at highway speeds. Creeping through a construction zone on an Alabama interstate last week, two lanes were squeezed between miles of concrete barriers with no shoulders at all. A line of cars behind and ahead of us and a huge semi to our left.

Sirens and flashing lights warned that an ambulance was approaching from our rear, but there was no place to pull over until the truck driver assessed the emergency situation and stopped as the cars ahead in his lane crept on, providing the gap we needed to get out of the ambulance's path. Car drivers had seen no solution, but the trucker ended the critical gridlock.

Short haul trucks, carrying cane, logs or dirt are another matter. Often paid by the load, they sometimes take dangerous chances to squeeze in another valuable trip.

College night tonight: 6 p.m., Terrebonne East Houma Branch Library, information for students and parents, including, but not limited to financial aid, college admission requirements and dual enrollment. made possible through a Native Youth Community Projects grant, Terrebonne Schools, Nicholls State University, Fletcher Technical Community College, Unitech Training Academy and the American Indian College Fund. Free and open to the public. Info: 876-7072.

Responding? Contact Bill Ellzey at 985 381-6256, at ellzey@viscom.net, billellzey312@gmail.com, or c/o The Courier, P.O. Box 2717, Houma, LA 70361.