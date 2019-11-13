All Times CST
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5 p.m., LSU at VCU, (ESPN2)
6 p.m., McNeese State at Wisconsin, (BTN)
6 p.m., St. Joseph's at Connecticut, (CBSSN)
6 p.m., Villanova at Ohio State, (FS1)
6 p.m., Connecticut at Vanderbilt, (SEC)
6 p.m., Colgate at Syracuse, (FSS)
8 p.m., Providence at Northwestern, (BTN)
8 p.m., Oklahoma State at College of Charleston, (CBSSN)
8 p.m., Purdue at Marquette, (FS1)
8 p.m., Florida International at N.C. State, (FSS)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m., Appalachian State at South Carolina, (replay, SEC)
2 p.m., 2013 LSU at Mississippi State, (replay, ESPNU)
6:30 p.m., “The Nick Saban Show,” (taped, WVUA)
7 p.m., TBA, (ESPN2)
7 p.m., TBA, (ESPNU)
GOLF
1 a.m., The Nedbank Golf Challenge, (TGT)
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m., LA Clippers at Houston, (ESPN)
9 p.m., Golden State at LA Lakers, (ESPN)
NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m., Washington at Philadelphia, (NBCSN)
9 p.m., Chicago at Vegas, (NBCSN)
TENNIS
2 p.m., ATP Finals: Round Robin, (ESPN2)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m., UConn vs. Vanderbilt, (SEC)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m., Tennessee at Arkansas, (ESPNU)
8 p.m., Auburn at Texas A&M, (SEC)
TALK SHOWS
6 a.m., “The Blitz” with Martin Houston, (102.9 FM)
7 a.m., “Inside the Locker Room with Wimp and Barry,” (102.9 FM)
9 a.m., “The Gary Harris Show,” (102.9 FM)
11 a.m., “Southern Fried Sports” with Travis Reier, (102.9 FM)
Noon, “The Jay Barker Show,” (102.9 FM)
2 p.m., “The Game” with Ryan Fowler, (102.9 FM)
2 p.m., “The Paul Finebaum Show,” (SEC, 94.5 FM)