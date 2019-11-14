INLET BEACH — A loggerhead sea turtle named Barney was released into the Gulf of Mexico Thursday from the Inlet Beach.

Barney was rescued and brought to the Gulf World Marine Institute where he received a full health assessment.

Described as a debilitated turtle, the name Barney was chosen because of the large amount of barnacles on his body when he arrived at the institute.

After completing his antibiotics, and receiving medical clearance from the veterinary team, Barney was cleared for release by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation.