PONCE DE LEON — For Zecky Langner, art isn’t just a hobby but an escape to a world without limitations.

Born with arthrogryposis — a disability that causes congenital joint contractions in multiple areas of the body — the 28-year-old artist is motivated by a desire to prove his naysayers wrong.

Langner can often be found in front of a canvas or piece of paper, with a pencil in his mouth and a smile on his face.

"There’s a lot of people out there who have put limits on themselves," he said. "If you do something that makes you happy and you think you can do it, no matter who says you can’t, just try."

Because of his condition, Langner’s arms are stuck at a 90-degree angle. His hands are also stunted to about "the size of a 4-year-old." Both are unusable, he said.

While his physical abilities are hindered, Langner’s artistic drive shines through. He has learned to create detailed works of art using either his feet or mouth.

"I do everything," he said. "Christmas cards, anime, cartoons, tattoos ... anything you could think of, I can do."

Langner hopes his determination will inspire others like him to know that they aren’t defined by their disabilities.

He said the best thing someone can do for someone with an ailment is to just treat them normal and help them set goals.

Looking ahead, he plans to continue working on his latest project — illustrating a children’s book — while also taking requests from any clients.

The book, which hasn’t been titled and will be released next year, ironically was written by the nurse who looked after his mom after she gave birth to him nearly three decades ago.

Langner added that his mom, who also works in the medical field, ran into the nurse, where she learned he had become an artist.

Those interested in purchasing art in the meantime can contact him at 850-401-0043

"I’m not picky," Langner said. "If you want something beautiful to give someone, and you tell me this is my budget, I’ll try and make it work."