DESTIN — The U.S. Highway 98 eastbound travel lanes, between Airport Road and the western boundary of Henderson Beach State Park, will be shifted to the south the week of Sunday, Nov. 17.

The traffic shift will provide the needed space to construct the new median, turn lanes and inside east and westbound travel lanes.

During this phase of construction, a low-profile barrier wall will be placed in the median.

Additionally, the U.S. 98/Scenic Highway 98 traffic signal will be placed in flash mode. Drivers will only be permitted to make a right turn at this location.

The new traffic configuration will remain in place through early 2020.