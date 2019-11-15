US Attorney Larry Keefe announces outcome of investigation into "widespread public corruption.

Larry Keefe, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida announced Friday that 29 people, including former Holmes County Clerk of Court Kyle Hudson, had been indicted following a lengthy investigation by his Public Trust Unit.

Most of those indicted live in or around Holmes County and the scandal revolves around money stolen from the United States Department of Agriculture.

Hudson has been previously federally charged with wire fraud. He has pleaded not guilty to an accusation that while serving as clerk of court he obtained more than $6,800 in taxpayer dollars through the submission of fraudulent travel reimbursement claims.

Also among those indicted was Jeremiah Rolling, who headed the Holmes County Farm Bureau. Rolling is a Westville native and peanut farmer.

A third person indicted, Dwayne White, is a former Northwest Florida law enforcement officer who had been arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for selling opioids out of his marked patrol car while in uniform.

The list of 29 people indicted:

• Duane Edward Crawson, 43, Bonifay, USDA Farm Service Agency director

• Jeremiah Joe Rolling, 43, of Westville, investigator with the Florida public defender's office

• Jordan Ryan Hicks, 36, of Ponce de Leon, former Florida Department of Corrections officer

• Davey Eugene Mancill, 44, of Westville,, Mancill Masonry, LLC

• James Stacy Paul, 46, of Bonifay, City of Bonifay public works

• Kyle Martin Hudson, 39, of Westville, former Holmes County Clerk of Court

• Christopher Marion Ammons, 31, of Ponce de Leon, heavy equipment operator

• Danyel Michelle Witt, 44, of Bonifay, United States Postal Service clerk

• Sheryl Day Gillman, 52, of Bonifay, Florida Farm Bureau secretary

• Shyloe Rose Sachse, 40, of Bonifay, former corrections officer

• Tillman Douglas Mears, 30, of Bonifay, City of Bonifay public works

• Dawn Marie Crutchfield, 48, of Bonifay, medical assistant

• Justin Mikel Chopelas, 21, of Fayetteville, N.C., construction

• Ronald Ryan Roof, 23, of Westville, Army National Guard specialist

• Megan Leann Roof, 22, og Caryville, hotel clerk

• Billy Coal Bradshaw, 35, of Bonifay, auto parts employee

• James Erwin Mancill, 48, of Bonifay, auto parts employee

• Joseph Matthew Crowder, 47, of Caryville, brick mason – Mancill Masonry, LLC

• Audrey Lynn Smith, 32, of Caryville, convenience store clerk

• Brian Anthony Ammons, 44, of Ponce De Leon, heavy equipment operator

• Taylor Ward Stripling, 28, of Westville, farm laborer

• Dawn Marie Roof, 44, of Chipley, licensed practical nurse

• Daniel Olajuwon Boston, 33, of Chipley, brick mason – Mancill Masonry, LLC

• Chassity Lynn Lee, 31, of Bonifay, auto parts employee

• Jennifer Marie McCabe, 30, of Bonifay, Holmes County Council on Aging

• Justina Rae Williams, 30, of Caryville, unemployed

• Joseph Bailey Alexander, 22, of Chipley, poker dealer

• Douglas Edward Mixon, 60, of Westville, farmer

• Dwayne Frazier White, 49, of Bonifay, former City of Bonifay Police officer