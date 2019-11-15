Today the weather was really nice. I went outside for a quiet walk around the immediate front and back yard, which is on the flat of the hill. First of all, I noticed that the large datura plant had completely overtaken the front sidewalk, and the tall Texas star hibiscus was totally spent. Actually, both plants had ceased to bloom.

I went out to cut the two plants down last week, but both had new blossoms on them, so I allowed them to stay even though the datura had begun rambling over the front sidewalk. The front door is rarely used, so I decided to give the plants a short reprieve. Today the reprieve ended, and they were sheared to the ground. Before dragging the spent material to the compost pile, I captured a few datura seeds for a couple of folks who had asked if they could have seeds from the plant.

Brown dead leaves were all over the front and back yard. The foliage had begun to fall several weeks ago, long before any of the leaves began to change to any lovely fall colors. The leaves that fell were brown and dead because this area had not received any significant amount of rain in a quite a while.

Last night, Oscar said he will mow the yard one last time, using his bagger mower, and he will vacuum the leaves as well. Then he will relegate the grass and leaves to the compost pile.

As I moved around to the far end of the house, I noticed that even though the weather had not seemed to be cold enough, a ground cover of native hardy ferns showed some damage. The tips on some of the ferns were burnt, crinkled and dry. I don’t know if the drought or cold weather caused the burnt tips.

The lovely native hardy ferns have been in the area beside the front porch for several years. Janie Cleveland brought the plants to me that she had dug from the woods around her mother’s home. Over the years, the ferns have multiplied and made a lovely ground cover in that area of the foundation planting bed. In the past few years, almost everything I plant is perennial. I enjoy plants that return year after year, with no effort from me.

Because our yard is so expansive, and the planting beds are so numerous, we rarely water our plants. For many years, we applied water on a regular basis to the entire configuration of planting beds, but we were never able to apply enough to help them thrive, so we gave up. Most of the time, our plants have to be tough enough to survive with the amount of water that nature supplies.

