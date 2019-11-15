Shelton State's Jalon Johnson led the Bucs with 26 points and eight assists in a 74-68 win against Itawamba Community College on Thursday in college basketball action.

Dylan Robertson had 14 points, Khalil Johnson had 14 points and Anquaevious Pollard 12 rebounds.

Shelton State (5-1) hosts East Mississippi Community College on Thursday.

Women

Shelton State 84

Itawamba 60

Shelton Cierria Cunningham 19 points, five assits. Shelby Jane Petty with 16 points. LaTora Duff had 11 points. LaTascya Duff had six rebounds.

Shelton State (4-0) and ranked No. 6 plays at home on Nov. 21 against LB Wallace.