Pomegranate season is October through January, so now is the time to make good use of this delicious superfood.

POMEGRANATE WILD RICE AND ROASTED SQUASH SALAD

Serves 8 to 10

For rice

2 cups water

1 cup wild rice

1 cup POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 small acorn squash (wash the skin before using)

1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 cup scallions, sliced

1/2 cup skinned hazelnuts, toasted and chopped

1/3 cup flat-leaf parsley, chopped

1/2 cup fresh basil, chopped

1 1/2 cups POM POMs Fresh Arils

For dressing

2 tablespoons POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice

2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 cup olive oil

Put water, wild rice, pomegranate juice and salt into a pot; cover, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook for about 45 minutes or until rice has popped and is tender. Drain rice in a colander.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Cut squash into quarters and remove seeds and stem. Cut each piece into 1/2-inch slices. Brush squash slices with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast in a 425-degree oven for 20 to 30 minutes until tender, tossing once halfway through.

To make the dressing, combine pomegranate juice, vinegar and salt in a small bowl. Whisk in the olive oil.

In a large bowl, combine the rice, squash, scallions, nuts, herbs and fresh arils. Mix in half the dressing.

Serve the salad with the remaining dressing on the side for anyone who wants to add more.

Recipe courtesy of POM Wonderful.