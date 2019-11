A South Carolina man died in a crash last weekend in Greene County, according to state troopers.

Joshua Reid Peterson, 25, of Union was killed when the 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix he was driving left the road, hit a guard rail and overturned around 10:28 p.m. Nov. 17. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said Peterson was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash occurred on Interstate 20/59 near the 43-mile marker, about 2 miles south of Eutaw.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.