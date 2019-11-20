After a first place finish last Friday at the NCAA South Regional, Crimson Tide graduate student Gilbert Kigen was selected as the NCAA South Region Men's Runner of the Year, the United State Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) office announced Tuesday.

Tuesday's announcement marks the second of Kigen's career (2017, 2019) and is the fourth regional runner of the year honoree for Alabama in the last five seasons, joining David Kimani (2000, 2001, 2002), Antibahs Kosgei (2015), and Alfred Chelanga (2018).

Kigen, a Kipkabus, Kenya, native won the individual title at the South Regional Championships when he crossed the 10K finish line at 29:49.5.