FORT WALTON BEACH — A 35-year-old man died late Tuesday after someone apparently broke into his home on Culp Avenue, according to a press release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

A 911 caller reported hearing gunshots at about 11:50 p.m., according to the release. Culp Avenue is off of Carmel Drive in unincorporated Fort Walton Beach.

Edgar Jennings III was found dead near a door to the residence. There were other people home at the time, according to OCSO spokeswoman Michele Nicholson.

Someone had forced their way in, according to the press release.

Alex Moore, who lives in the area, told the Daily News that she heard the shots. She also said she heard a woman screaming.

"They (shots) were really loud and they sounded really close. So we kind of gotta just got a little scared and we just closed the door, closed the blinds," said Moore.

She said she heard the woman screaming 10 minutes after hearing the shots.

The investigation is continuing.

No suspects were in custody as of late Wednesday afternoon.

People with information are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 651-7400.