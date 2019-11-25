November is coming to a close and Okaloosa 4-H has kept as busy as ever.

Nov 21 was the last day of our Magician’s Laboratory Day Camp. Through this day camp our youth developed a further understanding of the scientific method, chemical reactions, and creativity.

Two recent workshops in the month of November were Cake Decorating. One of the events was held at the Fort Walton Beach Public Library and the other was held at the Crestview Extension Office. Both workshops provided the attending youth an alternative creativity outlet, while incorporating cooking, patience, and their fine motor skills.

Our Okaloosa 4-H youth are gearing up for the second annual Holiday Bake-Off held on Dec. 9. The 4-H youth will create baked goods, breads, or appetizers for judges to rate on appearance, taste, and their display. A holiday party will be in the evening where our 4-H youth celebrate their hard work and receive ribbons and certificates for their entries.

This year one of our community clubs, Okaloosa Clover Connections, will be assisting the 4-H staff in the organization and decorating of the event. There will be games, fanciful decorations, and a community service project supply donation area.

Recent November Events:

— Magician’s Laboratory Nov. 19-21

— Cake Decorating at the Fort Walton Beach Public Library Nov. 25

— Cake Decorating at the Crestview Extension Office Nov. 26

December Events:

— Eglin Youth Center STEM Workshop 12/6

— Holiday Bake-Off and Party 12/09

— Volunteer Meeting 12/11

For more information about our 4-H events, workshops, and the 4-H program, please contact Katie Oakes at the information below.

Visit our website: http://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/okaloosa/4-h-youth-development/programs/

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UFIFASOkaloosaCounty4H/

Contact us: 850-689-5850 or koakes@ufl.edu

Katie Oakes is an agent at the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension office in Crestview.