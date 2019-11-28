It’s Thanksgiving morning, 2019.

Kids are either sleeping in, playing with their electronic contraptions or, if they appreciate tradition, watching the Macy’s parade. (They may be disappointed; heavy winds in New York could ground the famous balloons for the first time in nearly a half-century, but the floats and music will still be festive.)

The feast is either in the oven (for those who have Thanksgiving lunch), on deck (for those who mark the holiday at dinner) or on people’s minds (for those who choose not to cook but to dine out at restaurants or at the annual CommUnity Thanksgiving Celebration at The Venue at Coosa Landing).

Trivia Interlude: What is Alabamians’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish? According to Google Trends, which documents unique searches, it’s dressing (as opposed to stuffing).

Trivia Interlude 2: Turkey remains the most popular Thanksgiving meat — 88% of diners preferred it in a 2016 survey by Statista — but most historians believe it wasn’t on the table at the first Thanksgiving dinner back in the 17th century (at which Wampanoag Indians most likely outnumbered Pilgrims, belying the romanticized view of the occasion).

Author Andrew Beahrs, an expert in wild foods, told NPR in 2011 that the only historically documented meat on the “menu” was venison, supplied by the Native American contingent. Some believe the fare could’ve included clams, eels and lobsters, since they were easily available.

Football fans — and there are a few in Alabama — probably are checking the betting lines on the Thanksgiving Day games. (We’re not naive and aren’t going to be shocked at gambling like Capt. Renault in “Casablanca.”) Some folks may even be heading to Atlanta to see the Falcons play the Saints in the evening game (Chicago is at Detroit at lunchtime and Buffalo at Dallas in the afternoon; Ole Miss at Mississippi State and Prairie View A&M at Alabama State highlight the college schedule.)

Trivia Interlude 3: Detroit hosted Chicago in the first NFL game played on Thanksgiving in 1934, and the Lions and Cowboys have played on Thanksgiving every year since 1978.

And once people sleep off their midday repasts (the leftovers generally come later, and an online search reveals recycled turkey options ranging from soups, salads and casseroles to Turkey Foo Yung), they’ll be ready to hit the stores on Black Friday, whether in the wee or daylight hours.

Trivia Interlude 4: The day after Thanksgiving has been a priority for merchants for three generations, but the use of Black Friday to describe it and not the gold panic/stock market crash of 1869 originated in Philadelphia, according to the city’s newspaper, the Inquirer. It also had zilch to do with red or black ink in ledgers, but apparently was coined by the Philadelphia Police Department to describe the crowded sidewalks and jammed streets wrought by shoppers, which it was tasked with sorting out.

We’ve been a little light-hearted, instead of presenting a serious, even ponderous recitation of all the reasons we should be thankful.

You know them, we know them.

Find a moment amid the festivities to acknowledge them — and enjoy the holiday.