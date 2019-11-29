Imagine a morning in late November. A coming of winter morning more than 50 years ago.

See the “vintage” kitchen, with a black pot-bellied stove as the prominent and most useful appliance. The two people sitting in the weathered chair are my grandmother and a “much smaller than you ever remember” me.

We are warming our stockinged feet by the stove and thinking what Santa might bring me. It is to become a ritual, this moment of retrospect and wishing, armed with the Spiegel Christmas catalog and a yellow Ticonderoga pencil whose name I loved.

Would I ask for a Betsy Wetsy doll, the kind that actually wet it’s “diaper” when you gave it it’s bottle? No, after a discussion with my grandmother; what a mess that would be if the little doll wet herself, say, at Sunday School!

We looked at doll beds, at doll clothes, at tricycles and pajamas with matching house shoes — everything that a little girl would want.

We made our list, checked it twice, then prepared my letter to Santa.

You wrote your letter and sent it to WGAD, the radio station in town. Then, a day or two later, you would listen expectantly, breathlessly to hear the announcer read your letter out loud for all your friends to hear.

The letters were all alike. They started with “Dear Santa Claus, I have been a good girl all year long ...,” and ended with “and bring lots of fruits and nuts and candy!”

Finally, after stamping the letter and giving it to Herman, my granddaddy, to mail, we snuggled down in front of the stove to read the story about the Baby King, Jesus, being born in a manger ‘cause there was no room in the inn.

How was your Christmas? Was it warm and memorable? Did you sing to Baby Jesus? Tell us your Christmas memory!

We seem to have forgotten how dark the world was on Nov. 22, 1963; even the reluctant sunshine of that day itself didn’t lift for a whole week.

I remember John F. Kennedy, and the two great writers who died on that same day.

Media coverage of C.S. Lewis’ death was almost completely overshadowed by news of the president’s assassination. Lewis died less than an hour before Kennedy was killed, and only a few minutes after the death of British writer Aldous Huxley, author of “Brave New World.”

This coincidence was the inspiration for Peter Kreeft’s book “Between Heaven and Hell: A Dialog Somewhere Beyond Death with John F. Kennedy, C.S. Lewis & Aldous Huxley.” The patriot who asked not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country; the shy, unassuming, but brilliant apologist of Christianity; the mystic philospher — quite a trilogy of loss!

I can’t assure you that Santa will read your letter on the radio, but I will assure you that this old elf will read it, and Santa will know about it, ‘Round Town!

Glenda Byars is a correspondent for The Gadsden Times. Send submissions to glendabyars@comcast.net.