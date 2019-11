So much is being discussed about background checks and red-flag laws to reduce gun violence. The shooting last week at a high school in Santa Clarita, California was done by a 16-year-old student. Under no circumstances should anyone under the age of 21 have access to unsupervised use of a gun.

Tuscaloosa

To sound off on any topic, call 205-722-0188 or email news@tuscaloosanews.com.